How Dutchie raised half a billion for cannabis tech on TechCrunch Live

Ross Lipson co-founded Dutchie in 2017 and has since led the company to a multibillion-dollar valuation on top of raising $600 million. Now, in 2022, Dutchie is expanding its offering, and is quickly becoming the market leader with its dispensary management platform. And Casa Verde Capital investor Karan Wadhera has been with the company since the beginning, writing the company’s seed round and investing in several later stage VC rounds too. Join this TechCrunch Live event and hear why investors are so bullish on Dutchie and the best way for cannatech to fundraise.

