‘I have a duty to my family’: This golf superstar accepted $300M to play for the Saudi-backed LIV tour after saying he didn’t ‘play golf for the money.’ How much money is enough?

In the world of golf, free market capitalism seems to be colliding with the spirit of sportsmanship and nationalism. Masters champion Jon Rahm’s recent decision to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf is yet another sign of this collision. Here’s why this move is so controversial.

Rahm had previously claimed LIV Golf was “not a golf tournament” and that he does “not play golf for the money,” but the mega-deal seems to have changed his mind.

“As a husband, as a father and as a family man I have a duty to my family to give them the best opportunities and the most amount of resources possible,” Rahm said after the LIV deal was announced.

It should be noted that the 29-year-old athlete has already earned over $48 million during the course of his career. Rahm’s controversial decision to expand his wealth in this way has left some wondering if there’s any limit to the desire for money.

The rise of LIV Golf

If you’re unfamiliar, the PGA has dominated professional golf tours since 1916. In recent years, however, this dominance has been challenged by emerging rival LIV Golf—a tournament organizer backed by Saudi Arabia’s state-owned sovereign wealth fund.

The oil-rich nation has spent over $6.3 billion acquiring high-profile sports assets across the world since 2021. Critics, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have called this spending spree “sportswashing”—an attempt to cover up the country’s human rights track record.

That’s why the decision to pay Jon Rahm, the No. 3 golfer in the world, $300 million to join LIV Golf is stirring up controversy.

How much money is enough?

“Everyone needs to have some idea of ‘enough,’” says Morgan Housel, a partner at The Collaborative Fund and author of The Psychology of Money. He says individuals need to set reasonable targets for their wealth and what they’re willing to do to get there. “If you don’t know where those boundaries are, you’ll probably only discover them when you step past the boundaries and it’s too late.”

The relentless pursuit of wealth has led many people beyond these boundaries. Some have committed fraud, pushed dangerous opioids, faked blood test results and even stolen money from charities in the pursuit of more money.

However, decisions that are not outright illegal can still be morally dubious. Unfettered ambition can have far-reaching consequences not just for a community but also for the wealth-seeker.

“You’re never going to be satisfied with your wealth unless you can get the goalpost to stop moving,” says Housel. “It’s great to be ambitious and have goals … but really cherishing what you have is so critical for people for being happy with their money and making sure they’re not taking risks that they’ll end up regretting in hindsight.”

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.