Duty-free Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 6.04 Billion | Growing Online Duty-free Shops to Emerge as Key Market Trend | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Duty-free Retailing Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the duty-free retailing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 6.04 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.56% during the predicted period.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Trend: The growing online duty-free shops is a duty-free retailing market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Major vendors of the global duty-free retailing market, such as Dufry AG, Delhi Duty Free, and Dubai Duty Free, have launched their online sites to provide a hassle-free shopping experience to their customers. These online stores provide several promotions such as discounts to attract more customers. The online stores also provide additional services as well.
Market Challenge: The stringent government regulations on duty-free tobacco products will be a major challenge for the duty-free retailing market during the forecast period. The heavy restrictions on sales and allowances of duty-free tobacco products such as cigarettes will be a challenge for the growth of the global duty-free retailing market during the forecast period.
Key Revenue-generating Market Segment Highlights:
The duty-free retailing market report is segmented by Product (Fashion apparel and accessories, Cosmetics and perfumes, Tobacco and alcoholic beverages, and Confectionery and fine foods), Distribution Channel (Airports and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Fashion apparel and accessories product segment held the largest duty-free retailing market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest revenue throughout the forecast period. In terms of distribution channels, airports will emerge as the highest revenu-generating segment for duty-free retailing market during the forecast period.
APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for duty-free retailing in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA and South American regions. The growing travel and tourism sector and the increasing number of new international connections will facilitate the duty-free retailing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Duty-free Retailing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.56%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 6.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.29
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aer Rianta International, Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd., China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd., Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd., DFS Group Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas Inc., Flemingo International, Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG, Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., King Power Group, Lagardere SA, Lotte Corp., Mumbai Duty Free, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SHINSEGAE INTERNATIONAL
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Fashion apparel and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cosmetics and perfumes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Tobacco and alcoholic beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Confectionery and fine foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Airports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
DFS Group Ltd.
Dubai Duty Free
Dufry AG
Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG
HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd.
James Richardson Group
King Power International Co. Ltd.
Lagardere SCA
Lotte Shopping co. Ltd.
LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
