Duuo announces launch of Small Business Insurance

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Duuo Insurance Services, in partnership with Slice Labs, has launched its latest on-demand product, Small Business Insurance. This new subscription-style Commercial General Liability policy provides Canadian business owners with coverage for their business operations. Available to a range of self-employed Canadian workers, small business owners can now purchase a Duuo policy to enjoy coverage on-demand.

In addition to its completely digital quoting flow and purchase process, one of the more unique features of Duuo Small Business Insurance is the ability to customize your policy through add-on coverages, designed to protect business tools and business contents.

In an effort to get more Canadian workers covered, Duuo partners with Canadian work platforms to provide their contractors with easy access to their new Small Business Insurance coverage. "We work closely to understand the needs of each partner we bring on board to develop insurance programs which address a variety of their contractors' coverage needs," said Sunni Shannon, Partnerships Manager at Duuo. "As a result, we're able to offer these Canadians the coverage they need to operate their small business right when they need it, all at an affordable price."

Currently providing coverage for a range of professionals such as tradespeople, photographers, dog walkers, and home bakers, Duuo Small Business Insurance is expected to expand their coverage list in the coming months, providing personal liability coverage to a larger group of Canadian workers.

