Duxton Water (ASX:D2O) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.036

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) will increase its dividend on the 26th of April to A$0.036, which is 5.9% higher than last year's payment from the same period of A$0.034. This will take the annual payment to 4.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Duxton Water Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Duxton Water's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 79.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 98%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Duxton Water Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 6 years was A$0.023 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.07. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Duxton Water's EPS has fallen by approximately 13% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We should note that Duxton Water has issued stock equal to 30% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Duxton Water will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Duxton Water you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Is Duxton Water not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

