DVCon U.S. 2022 is Next Week – Don’t Miss It!

DVCon U.S.
·2 min read
DVCon U.S.
DVCon U.S.

Virtual platform provides networking opportunities in Gather.Town

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 34th annual Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition U.S. (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, begins next week on an exciting, interactive virtual platform. The comprehensive technical program and exhibition, with plenty of networking opportunities, runs February 28-March 3.

Because it’s a virtual conference that will also be available on-demand, attendees can join from all over the globe with access to a wide variety of topics among the 42 papers, five tutorials, 14 posters, two panels, 10 short workshops, a UVM Birds of a Feather, and a keynote focused on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for faster verification closure.

DVCon has partnered with Gather.Town this year to offer attendees more opportunities to interact with presenters and colleagues in a more natural way, being able to “walk” up to each other and have a conversation. The game-like atmosphere is combined with modern video-conferencing technology. The posters, coffee breaks and exhibition will take place on the Gather.Town platform. Gather.Town meeting areas will be open throughout the conference so attendees can meet and explore it at their leisure.

The interactive Expo will be open Monday 11:00am-5:00pm, Tuesday 8:45am-2:00pm, Wednesday 9:30am-5:00pm and Thursday 11:00am-1:00pm (all times PST). During the expo, in addition to connecting with the exhibitors, there will be opportunities for attendees to search for hidden treasures throughout the exhibit hall.

Registration options

There are three registration options for DVCon U.S. 2022:

  1. All-access registration for $225 ($215 for Accellera members) for the entire four-day conference.

  2. New this year is a University Student registration rate of $39.00 for access to the entire conference.

  3. A free registration option includes access to the keynote, panels, UVM Birds of a Feather and the virtual exhibits.

To register visit here.

For more information on DVCon and to view the program grid, visit the website.

About DVCon
DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe and India. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit www.dvcon.org. Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DvCon, LinkedIn or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

For more information, please contact:

Laura LeBlanc

Barbara Benjamin

Conference Catalysts, LLC

HighPointe Communications

352-872-5544 Ext. 115

503-209-2323

lleblanc@conferencecatalysts.com

barbara@hipcom.com


