dvm360® Presents Second Live, Virtual Interactive Conference Experience in May 2021

The three-day, world-class continuing education event will provide participants with premier access to network, brainstorm, and learn from over 60 prominent faculty experts in veterinary medicine.

CRANBURY, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its second live Fetch Virtual, a dvm360® Conference, from Thursday, May 13 to Saturday, May 15, 2021.

dvm360® is the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry,

"As the trusted leader in veterinarian medicine, it is our responsibility to equip our learners with the resources, tools, and techniques that will help them enhance their career and knowledge in the field," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of dvm360®. "Join us, virtually, next month for an all-inclusive amazing experience that will provide veterinarians, veterinary technicians, practice managers, and students across the country with action-based continuing education (CE). With the various new program highlights such as integrative medicine, a new technique for nerve blocks, multimodal pain management and how to effectively use a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, this conference offers something for everyone."

Fetch Virtual, a dvm360® Conference will offer the ultimate 360-degree educational experience of prerecorded, live, and interactive sessions covering a wide range of crucial veterinary topics in 2021. With more than 60 distinguished veterinary thought leaders and a collection of over 40 tracks, attendees will return to their practices ready to provide the best possible animal care. Veterinary professionals will have the opportunity to earn nearly 200 high-quality CE credit hours over three days.

During this virtual conference, dvm360® is not allowing any animal to be left behind. Track highlights of the conference include feline medicine, equine, poultry, emergency medicine, dentistry, zoo medicine, and much more. Participants can access the recorded sessions on demand for two weeks after the conference for the added convenience of learning at their own pace. To view the full agenda, click here.

The conference will also include keynote addresses from Brandy Duhon, D.V.M.; Pam Hale, D.V.M., MBA; and Molly McAllister, D.V.M., M.P.H. Each of these female leaders has made an incredible mark in the veterinary profession and will share their compelling stories about leadership, diversity, and overcoming obstacles.

Attendees will also have the chance to network and reunite with friends and colleagues, classmates, connect and interact with sponsors, explore products in the virtual exhibit hall, and participate in mental and physical well-being activities, all at their fingertips.

"This is truly the championship event of our virtual Fetch conferences. You name the species and we've got you covered. We wanted to celebrate our profession and the animals we have the honor of caring for — small animals, mixed animal medicine, exotic, backyard poultry, and small mammal medicine. Plus, we wanted to make sure we had necessary conversations about well-being, leadership, diversity, inclusion, and equity in our profession. This conference makes me proud to call myself a veterinarian," added Adam Christman, D.V.M., MBA, the chief veterinary officer of dvm360®.

For information and to register for the virtual conference, click here.

