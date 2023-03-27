DW HEALTHCARE PARTNERS RAISES FOUNDERS FUND WITH $210 MILLION OF CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced the closing of DW Healthcare Partners Small Cap, L.P. ("Founders Fund"), a fund focused on lower middle market healthcare investments. The fund raised USD $210 million in total capital commitments. This new fund brings DWHP's total capital under management to USD $1.3 billion.

Andrew Carragher, Co-Founder and Managing Partner said, "DWHP has been committed to identifying, building, and scaling small to medium sized healthcare companies for over twenty years. As we have raised larger funds, launching this dedicated smaller fund focused on small companies is a logical next step. This fund brings us back to our original roots. The Founders Fund has all the benefits of our firm-wide expertise, deep network of experienced operators and executives, and deal sourcing engine, which has over 66,000 healthcare companies in its database."

The Founders Fund will invest in companies that are $3 to 6 million USD EBITDA. The fund currently has two investments: TubeWriter and DermLite.

"We believe that our deep industry knowledge and operational expertise will be of great value to the companies partnering with us through the Founders Fund." said Managing Director, Gabe Becher. "We are grateful that new and existing investors have entrusted us with pursuing these smaller organizations through the Founders Fund."

M 2 O Private Fund Advisors acted as DW Healthcare Partners' placement agent in the United States; August Capital acted as placement agent in Canada; and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm has over $1.6 billion in aggregate capital commitments either deployed or available for future investment across all funds since inception and invests in healthcare companies with strong management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies grow and scale. For more information, please visit: dwhp.com

