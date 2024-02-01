Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Expected To Become A Billionaire From His Tequila Brand Valued At Around $3.5 Billion

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be the next billionaire in the alcohol industry, largely because of the success of his Teremana Tequila brand, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Launched in March 2020, Teremana has experienced rapid growth, selling 300,000 cases in its first year. It’s on track to sell 600,000 cases annually.

The potential value of Teremana Tequila is significant when compared to George Clooney’s tequila brand, which sold for $1 billion with a run rate of 170,000 cases per year. Using this comparison, Teremana could be valued at approximately $3.5 billion.

The Rock’s ownership stake in Teremana is not publicly known. With several partners, including co-founders and a collaboration with the Lopez family of Jalisco, Mexico, for production and Jägermeister’s parent company for global distribution, The Rock’s share is unclear.

Assuming The Rock holds a 30% equity stake and the brand’s value is indeed $3.5 billion, his stake could be worth around $1.05 billion. This amount would surpass the earnings from alcohol brands owned by Sammy Hagar, Conor McGregor, and George Clooney combined. It would also exceed The Rock’s earnings from his film and endorsement career. It’s important to note that these figures are speculative and not based on confirmed sales or official valuations.

The Rock’s massive social media following, including 568 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube, adds considerable value to his brand. This following could make Teremana an attractive acquisition for major companies in the beverage industry.

As of January 2024, Celebrity Net Worth reports Johnson’s net worth is estimated at $800 million. His wealth is a culmination of his varied career as a professional wrestler, actor and entrepreneur.

Johnson’s journey began with a strong athletic background, leading to a national championship win with the University of Miami Hurricanes in 1991. His wrestling career, which started in the WWF (now WWE), saw him become a nine-time world heavyweight champion.

Johnson has been part of many blockbuster films, earning massive salaries. He was paid $5.5 million for “The Scorpion King” in 2001, marking the highest paycheck ever for a first-time leading actor. His salary continued to grow with major roles in films like “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” ($20 million) and “Red Notice” ($23.5 million). In 2018, Johnson made history as the highest-paid actor on Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list, earning $124 million.

Johnson also cofounded Seven Bucks Productions with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. The venture has been involved in various aspects of his film projects, from script screening to marketing. His involvement in business extends to endorsements with major brands like Apple Inc., Ford Motor Co. and Under Armour Inc., further contributing to his net worth.

He has an impressive real estate portfolio and collection of other assets. He owns more than 10 properties in Florida, a state he particularly enjoys.

In 2022, purchased a Cape Cod-style house in California for his mother, priced at $3.48 million. This mansion features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spa, and a pool, among other luxurious amenities. According to USA Today, he explained he’s “been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes” but this house was her dream home.

He also owns a significant Beverly Park estate in California, valued at approximately $27.8 million. It's the largest home in the neighborhood and includes various high-end features like a sprawling gym, baseball diamond, tennis court, indoor and outdoor pools and a 2,500-square-foot guest house.

Johnson's car collection includes luxury vehicles like a custom-made Pagani Huayra and a Rolls-Royce Wraith. He also owns a private jet, a Gulfstream G650, which is valued at around $65 million.

This article Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Expected To Become A Billionaire From His Tequila Brand Valued At Around $3.5 Billion originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.