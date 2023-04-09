Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke (FRA:SSH) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke (FRA:SSH) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €39m ÷ (€389m - €37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.1% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 28% more capital into its operations. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 69% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

