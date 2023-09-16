Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke's (FRA:SSH) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke (FRA:SSH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = €32m ÷ (€409m - €44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke has an ROCE of 8.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 9.9%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. However it looks like Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 36% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

