U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.75
    -27.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,179.00
    -177.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,679.00
    -103.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.60
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.29
    -1.99 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.30
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    -0.34 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0348
    -0.0057 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    -0.0150 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    20.50
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7000
    -0.4000 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,112.37
    -385.58 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    377.16
    -5.50 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,077.83
    -205.20 (-0.73%)
     

DWF Labs Announces First Partnership in Korea With MARBLEX (MBX)

·2 min read

Just a week after announcing the opening of the new office in South Korea, DWF Labs reveals their first partnership in the country: MARBLEX (MBX).

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DWF Labs, the multi-stage Web3 investment firm, has recently launched operations in Korea, and has now doubled down its commitment to support the Web3 ecosystem in the region. This partnership comes with a 6-digit investment in the ever-expanding MBX games world. MARBLEX, a blockchain subsidiary of leading mobile game developer and publisher Netmarble, has created a digital playground for Web3 gamers to thrive, hosting games such as 'A3: Still Alive' and 'Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds'.

DWF Labs Announces First Partnership in Korea With MARBLEX (MBX) (PRNewsfoto/DWF Labs)
DWF Labs Announces First Partnership in Korea With MARBLEX (MBX) (PRNewsfoto/DWF Labs)

MARBLEX continues to grow its partnership network, adding DWF Labs to the list, which currently include some of the most well known names in Web3, such as: Klaytn, Ozys, Swapscanner, Haechi Labs.

"Our partnership with MARBLEX is yet another milestone in our investment strategy," commented Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs, adding, "We are bullish on the overall long-term performance of the whole industry and web3 ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with DWF, one of the leading global investment firms, and we believe that this partnership will help us greatly in completing our Game-Fi ecosystem," commented MARBLEX.

About DWF Labs
DWF Labs is a global Web3 investment firm. The firm offices are present in Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the British Virgin Islands. DWF Labs provides liquidity services for Web3 companies, along with exchange listing and other advisory services. DWF Labs is part of Digital Wave Finance (DWF), one of the world's top industry traders.

Contact person: Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner
Email: ag@dwf-labs.com
Learn more about DWF Labs: https://www.dwf-labs.com

About MARBLEX
MARBLEX is a blockchain subsidiary of Netmarble Corp., powered by game-based blockchain service. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market with AAA titles. A well-established company with over 6,000 collaborative employees, including game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe.

SOURCE DWF Labs

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Slump Amid China Unrest, Dollar Advances: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares tumbled and the dollar climbed as markets opened Monday to news of growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USChinese equities led the declines, with weakness also evident in Australia, Japan and South Korea. US futures dropped as modest customer traffic and heavy discounting

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As China Covid Unrest Hits Market Rally; Why You Should Be Cautious

    Futures fell amid China Covid unrest. Be cautious as the S&P 500 faces a big test with key economic data due.

  • Should You Invest in Ford in 2023?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of the most recognizable brands in America. There's a culmination of factors that could work against Ford in 2023. Vehicles are big-ticket items for consumers and businesses that purchase them -- the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $45,844 as of June 2022.

  • Oil Retreats to the Lowest Since 2021 on China’s Covid Unrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped to the lowest level since December as unrest in China hurt risk appetite and the outlook for demand, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USWest Texas Intermediate fell below $75 a barrel following three weeks of declines. The dollar rose on demand for h

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment

    Stocks and oil weakened on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Australian shares lost 0.47% while Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 0.37%.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • The Worst Mistake Moderna Investors Can Make in 2023

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) investors didn't need to have too much patience in the early days of the pandemic. The company brought its coronavirus vaccine candidate from drawing board to market in about nine months. Next year, though, Moderna investors may need to rely on their patience.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • 3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Now

    These high-octane dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10%, can really pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • The Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market is zeroing in on a US recession next year, with traders betting that the longer-term trajectory for interest rates will be down even as the Federal Reserve is still busy raising its policy rate.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USLong-dated Treasury yields are already below the Fed’s overnight benchmark ran

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy at Knocked-Down Prices

    The road ahead of these businesses is a lot smoother than you'd think by looking at their stock prices.

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.