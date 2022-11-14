DWF Labs Offers Support for Web3 Industry Amidst Market Panic

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the recent news of FTX filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, DWF Labs remains unaffected. As a high-frequency trading firm and market maker, DWF Labs has built a robust risk management framework that has enabled the firm to trade through such market events.

"Many parties are being impacted by the recent FTX situation," said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs. "However, DWF Labs has been able to trade through this incident with minimised impact due to our strong risk management framework. This is not the first time that we have seen an exchange collapse. Black swan events and high volatility are part and parcel of the crypto industry. As a trading firm, our operations are designed to continue functioning during such market events. We are letting everyone know that we are more committed than ever to supporting the Web3 ecosystem in these difficult times. We are also willing to help companies and entrepreneurs who have been affected in the aftermath of the FTX situation with investments, loans, and liquidity provisions."

DWF Labs have also continued to invest and grow significantly over the past 12 months despite the overall market conditions. The firm investments are spread across various stages which include venture capital and secondary markets investments. These include a near term line-up of investment announcements worth over US$35mil that has yet to be announced.

"We grew our investment portfolio to over 50 Web3 projects within a year," commented Heng Yu Lee, a Partner in DWF Labs. "Despite the current market climate, we are here to stay and will continue to invest in and support the Web3 ecosystem. We welcome any Web3 entrepreneurs who need funding to reach out to us".

In agreement with the need to step up efforts to support the industry, Eugene Ng, another Partner in DWF Labs, said, "What has happened in the past few days is deeply disturbing because of its negative impact on the crypto communities. Many talented individuals are losing their jobs. We feel their pain and would like to encourage anyone who is looking for new opportunities that our doors are open."

As the impact of the event continues to unfold, DWF Labs continues to minimise associated risks as the company does not have exposure to loans or other risky financing instruments. The firm remains focused on growth targets with prudent measures with commitment to continue providing liquidity and investment to affected parties.

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is a global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm, with offices in Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE, South Korea, BVI, and expanding. DWF Labs is part of the parent firm Digital Wave Finance (DWF), which consistently ranks among the top 5 trading entities by volume in the cryptocurrency world through its proprietary technology for high frequency trading.

DWF Labs seeks to invest and support bold founders who want to build the future of Web3. We offer consulting, liquidity provision, cybersecurity, smart contract audit processes, debt-financing, treasury management and connections with our numerous partners across different verticals.

