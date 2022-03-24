U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.53
    +25.29 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,520.09
    +161.59 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,984.77
    +62.16 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,053.09
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.72
    -1.21 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.80
    +27.50 (+1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.92 (+3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3520
    +0.0310 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3185
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9620
    +0.8490 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,274.48
    +994.68 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.35
    +12.41 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.18
    +7.55 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Dwight Hunt Joins the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation Board of Directors

·3 min read

HERNDON, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B3 Group, An Octo Company is proud to announce that Dwight Hunt, Strategic Advisor for Veterans Initiates at Octo, has joined the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation (WVIF) Board of Directors. An organization for women Veterans by women Veterans, WVIF supports connects, engages, and empowers women Veterans with tools and resources to achieve post-military success through financial assistance, workforce development, and community.

(PRNewsfoto/B3 Group)
(PRNewsfoto/B3 Group)

"After being in the military for 20 years, it was not until I got involved with WVIF that I realized the need to support this underserved and underrecognized population," said Dwight Hunt. The services that women Veterans need differs from male Veterans, such as immediate housing, women's health services, childcare, mental health care, and much more. Being on the WVIF Board allows me to continue my commitment to serving the military, beyond my own experience."

Women constitute more than 14% of today's active-duty soldiers, with a projected increase in the future as more women continue to enter the Armed Forces. Women traditionally do not receive the same support and services as their male counterparts. WVIF has been able to provide emergency food and shelter for homeless women Veterans and their families, meeting the increasing demand for immediate resources. "Dwight and B3 Group have been integral to WVIF's platform over the past three years," said Ginger Miller, CEO of WVIF. "As a Veteran-owned and operated organization, they have been significant partners to our mission and the addition of Dwight to the board will provide us valuable insights as we continue to grow and raise awareness for this underserved population." Ginger Miller, a Navy Veteran, was recently appointed to the United Service Organizations (USO) Board of Governors by President Biden, serving alongside her other roles as CEO of WVI Foundation and Northwest Federal Credit Union Advisory Board Member.

About the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation

Founded upon the principles of the award-winning national nonprofit organization Women Veterans Interactive (WVI) and armed with a dedicated, diverse board of directors, the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of our Nation's women Veterans and military women. By utilizing dedicated hi-tech research, tailored support programs, and training delivered through a comprehensive ecosystem, the WVI Foundation ensures the women who have served and sacrificed for our country are equipped with the necessary resources to assist them through all stages of their military transition. https://womenveteransinteractive.org/

About B3 Group, An Octo Company

B3 Group, An Octo Company, is an IT transformation firm specializing in digital services and technology solutions that impact the lives of Veterans. B3 manages large-scale digital transformation platforms and provides services facilitated through its technology partnerships. Founded in 2008 on the principles of servant leadership, B3 has been recognized annually by Inc. 5000 for its strategic growth and was recently named a 2021 Washington Post Top Workplace. B3 brings its foundational values of innovation, collaboration, and integrity to every interaction with its stakeholders: employees, government, and partners. B3 Group was acquired by Octo in 2021. Learn more about B3 Group at b3groupinc.com. Learn more about Octo at octo.us.

CONTACT
Stephanie Chase
stephanie.chase@b3groupinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dwight-hunt-joins-the-women-veterans-interactive-foundation-board-of-directors-301510049.html

SOURCE B3 Group, An Octo Company

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s the truth behind that Home Depot ‘privilege’ training guide going viral

    Some customers are threatening to boycott Home Depot over a handout explaining privilege to employees. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Russian military leaders rejecting outreach from US counterparts: report

    Top U.S. defense officials have received no response to outreach to their Russian counterparts since the start of the war in Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov "have so far declined to engage" in phone calls with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.Relations between the...

  • MacKenzie Scott’s wealth is growing faster than she can give it away

    The philanthropist has donated $3.9 billion to 465 different non-profits since June, she revealed in a blog post.

  • The US Army's Green Berets quietly helped tilt the battlefield a little bit more toward Ukraine

    The US Army's Special Forces, better known as Green Berets, have had a deep impact on Ukraine's fight to defend itself from a Russian invasion, despite not being directly involved in the conflict.

  • What's known about Tesla's April 7 factory grand opening

    As many as 15,000 people could attend the factory grand opening on April, under a permit recently approved by Travis County commissioners. Some big questions remain unanswered, like how to obtain an invite, but here is what we know so far.

  • China says black box from crashed plane is a cockpit recorder

    STORY: Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when the Boeing 737-800 jet suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its descent before landing.Aircraft wreckage and human tissue fragments were also found near the crash site, Zheng Xi said, who is the chief of the fire and rescue corps of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," Zhu said, adding that the black box is being sent to an institute in Beijing for decoding, although how long that takes would depend on the extent of the damage.

  • Woman convicted of rape facing life behind bars; Family pleads judge for lighter sentence

    Melanie Curtin will spend the rest of her life behind bars without the possibility of parole. She was convicted of rape and video voyeurism last year.

  • EXPLAINER: What are the latest clues in China's plane crash?

    Add rain to the challenges facing Chinese investigators as they try to determine why a jetliner with 132 people aboard crashed in remote mountains. Amid difficult conditions, officials said Wednesday they have recovered what they believe is the cockpit voice recorder, one of two “black boxes” carried by the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800. The Boeing 737-800 was flying at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) when it nosedived Monday into a gap in the mountains outside the southern city of Wuzhou.

  • ‘This feels like a scam’: Third-party seller admits to stealing $1.3 million from Amazon in elaborate fake sale-and-refund fraud

    Ting Hong Yeung was accused of stiffing buyers and stalling them long enough for Amazon to clear their payments which he used to buy gold bars.

  • Amazon Dropped by Seattle Pride Parade Over Political Donations

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has been dropped as a sponsor for the 2022 Seattle Pride parade because it made donations to politicians who opposed a bill to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, Seattle Pride said Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits

  • China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

    All 132 people aboard flight are believed to be dead

  • Dubai ruler's ex-wife gets custody of children after 'exorbitant' domestic abuse

    LONDON (Reuters) -Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, inflicted "exorbitant" domestic abuse against his ex-wife, a senior British judge has concluded as he awarded her sole responsibility for looking after their children. A statement issued on behalf of Sheikh Mohammed said he loved his children and would always provide for them. The London court has previously ruled the Dubai ruler had made Haya fear for her life, had abducted and mistreated two of his daughters by another marriage, and had ordered the phones of Haya and her lawyers, one a British lawmaker, to be hacked using the state security software "Pegasus".

  • Russian military secrets could be laid bare after Ukraine captures electronic warfare systems

    Western spy agencies are getting ready to examine one of Russia’s most potent electronic warfare systems after a unit was captured in Ukraine.

  • Four Dead After Suspected ‘Group Jump’ From Seventh Floor Balcony

    Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said

  • Starbucks Workers Vote to Unionize in Seattle Store

    A growing union battle has come to the coffee chain’s hometown, as Howard Schultz is set to return as CEO.

  • Russia’s Ministry of Defense Head Sergei Shoigu reportedly missing, hasn't made public appearances in 12 days

    The head of Russia’s Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu reportedly disappeared and hasn't made public appearances in 12 days as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues a witch hunt of his inner circle as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

  • China examines cockpit voice recorder from crashed airliner

    WUZHOU, China (Reuters) -Chinese investigators began examining the cockpit voice recorder from a China Eastern Airlines jet that plunged into mountainside with 132 people on board as recovery crews searched muddy fields on Thursday for a second black box. The recording material from the first black box, found on Wednesday, appeared to have survived the impact of Monday's crash in relatively good shape, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official said. The cockpit voice recorder would provide investigators with details of communications between the flight's three pilots, which is one more than is normally required on board a Boeing 737-800 plane.

  • Holiday tattoo madness: 'I'm searching for the stranger whose name is on my bottom'

    Kaylie Williams is hunting for Daniel Forde whose name she had tattooed on her bottom during a girls' holiday to Spain in 2012.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Britain agrees to send 6,000 missiles to Ukraine

    Good morning. Ukrainian forces on Wednesday night pushed back Russian troops in a number of areas around Kyiv in a further sign that Moscow's invasion is being held up.

  • Deadbeat Dads and Ex-Cons Rounded up to Fight by Desperate Putin, Says Ukraine

    DANIEL LEALAfter weeks of devastating losses and plummeting morale, the Russian military has devised a new way to bolster its ranks of soldiers being sent to kill civilians in Ukraine: preying on men who’ve fallen behind on alimony or credit card payments.That’s according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, which reports that those in debt are offered the chance to have their obligations erased in exchange for signing a contract with the Russian military. Russ