U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,347.78
    +24.72 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,762.07
    +250.08 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,553.87
    +54.99 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.01
    +28.72 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.60
    +2.40 (+3.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1799
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0560 (+4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2720
    +0.4120 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,795.44
    +2,149.45 (+7.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    764.37
    +45.11 (+6.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.17
    +105.04 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

Dwolla raises $21M to bring more customizable payment and money transfer options to fintechs and brands

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Stripe, with its $95 billion valuation, has been taking on the payment landscape with a whole platform approach, bringing in dozens of adjacent services to snag a wider and deeper set of customers that use these services by way of APIs. But in the world of so-called "embedded finance" there still remains a lot of room for smaller players to bring a more sophisticated approach to the business of building complicated financial processes that can be integrated by third parties to carry out their own businesses, and today one of them is announcing some funding to support its own mission.

Dwolla, which provides an API that allows companies to build and facilitate fast payments, specifically with a focus on ACH (automated clearing house, or payments or transfers between banks or other financial institutions), has closed $21 million in funding, money that it will be using to continue building out the functionality of its service and specifically how it integrates and provides more of the responsiveness of card payments; hiring more talent; and starting the process of taking its rails to more markets outside of the U.S., most likely looking at Canada, the U.K. and Australia first.

Foundry Group is leading this round, with Park West Asset Management LLC, Union Square Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Firebrand Ventures and Next Level Ventures also participating. Jeremy Andrus, the CEO of Traeger, is also in the round as an individual investor. Other investors in the company include Andreesen Horowitz, High Alpha, Thrive Capital and Ludlow Ventures, and CEO Brady Harris in an interview said Dwolla would not be disclosing its valuation at the moment, but described it as "competitive in what’s happening with transactions and payments overall."

Dwolla is based out of Des Moines, Iowa, and has been somewhat under the radar over the years. Since 2009 it had only raised just over $50 million before this round, a relatively modest amount for a fintech these days. This $21 million is its biggest-single round to date.

But it's also been quietly seeing a lot of growth. In 2019, Dwolla processed $11 billion in gross payment volume over its platform. In 2020, that grew to $20 billion. This year it's projected to be $30 billion, said Harris. Customers include both larger institutions and fintechs that want to incorporate faster and more efficient ACH-based payments into their own services without going through the grunt work of building them from the ground up, as well as businesses that want these also in their stack, with particular requirements around how they would like the white labelled and customised.

In total the company has some 3 million end users on its platform, which are channelled through some 500 customers using its services. Those customers include real estate companies, educational institutions, and retailers and brands like GOAT, Ibotta, and Rally. Some of those customers are bigger than you might think. Harris noted to me that one of its customers using the Dwolla API in a white-label service is a fintech that sees some $9 trillion in gross transactions. (Dwolla is under NDA so cannot disclose the name.) That 3 million number, Harris said, is currently growing by 1.5 million each quarter, so it's really seeing a lot of transaction traffic right now.

And $30 billion is, of course, just a small part of the payments pie, with transactions estimated to be valued at $5.4 trillion in 2020 and projected to grow to $11.29 trillion by 2026.

As Harris describes it, while there are a lot of options out there in the market today for companies that want to incorporate payments and specifically bank transfer-based payments into their stack, Dwolla's unique approach is that it's made this particular service more efficient, and easily customizable for those that want to add more features into the process. (That could include more timing, incorporating a blended approach including card payments or other payment methods, or something else altogether.)

"ACH products are something that a consumer can pull off the shelf at a payments company like Stripe, but this is about creating more customization," said Harris. "We get a lot of people who are mid integration with another provider but it can’t do it what they would like it to, and so they come to us. We like to think of ourselves as programmatic and flexible."

This focus and mastery of its space has helped Dwolla's star rise not just with customers but also investors.

Dwolla continues to push the needle on innovating modern business payments. In pivoting to the B2B space, Dwolla was positioned to provide a much-needed solution for business payments," said Chris Moody, Partner, Foundry Group, in a statement. "Now, Dwolla is using that drive and innovation to completely transform the way today’s leading brands move money. Doubling-down on our investment was a no-brainer as we continue to see the company’s value in modernizing B2B payments and the importance of financial technology for companies to function at their peak.”

 

Recommended Stories

  • Alternative investing hub Vincent closes $6 million raise

    While markets grapple with the concept that the pandemic might not be entirely in the rear view mirror, investors are continuing to seek out investment opportunities outside public markets as they seek to diversify. Vincent, an alternative asset aggregation hub, is hoping to capture some of that investor attention, allowing users to scour multiple types of assets across vertical-specific platforms and build up a diverse portfolio. Vincent CEO Slava Rubin says that more than 100 thousand people have used the platform since its launch in November, and that they now have 75 partner platforms integrated with the site.

  • Pink Floyd drummer invests in Disciple Media, a platform aimed at the creator economy

    Companies like Mighty Networks, Circle and Tribe have tried to address this, giving creators greater control than social networks do over their audiences. Disciple Media bills itself as a SaaS platform to enable online creators to build community-led businesses. It already claims to have garnered 2 million members and 500 communities since launching in 2018.

  • Spreadsheet.com wants to put apps in your spreadsheets

    An old rule of thumb for building a startup is to find a group of professionals who use spreadsheets to do their work and then build an app to replace their spreadsheet usage. Presto, you have a startup, and perhaps even a new software category. Instead of turning spreadsheets into apps, the startup wants to put apps in your spreadsheets.

  • 'Buy The Dip' Investors Pile Into These 6 Stocks For Fast Gains

    S&P 500 investors are bravely buying dips following sell-offs like never before. And they're showing some of their favorites.

  • Why NIO Stock Dropped and Then Recovered Today

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has a market cap of more than $70 billion, so a small percentage move in the stock isn't overly impactful. The initial drop might have been in response to news that the company's vice president for software product management was leaving to work for General Motors (NYSE: GM). Rachad Youssef has become chief product officer for GM's BrightDrop EV subsidiary, effective immediately.

  • We have $8 million saved for retirement, are in our early 50s and want to retire early, but are worried about healthcare expenses — what can we do?

    Congratulations on amassing such a robust retirement nest egg — $8 million is a true feat. Oftentimes, when I respond to letters like yours, where the person has millions of dollars saved, I get feedback from other readers who are frustrated because they think all that money will make retirement an absolute breeze. The truth is, the money definitely helps — there’s no question about it — but if you don’t have the right plans and protections in place, or you don’t keep to some sort of reasonable budget that allows you to live within your means, you could be at risk of falling short in your retirement too.

  • AMC board names CEO Adam Aron as chairman

    Aron has served as CEO, president and member of AMC's board since 2016, having led the company to become the largest cinema operator in the world and maintain its liquidity when the pandemic hammered its business. One of so-called 'meme stocks', AMC soared in a Reddit-driven retail short squeeze in the beginning of the year. The company's shares were down 2.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

  • 4 Dow Stocks With 48% to 58% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For the past 125 years, arguably no stock index has been more widely followed than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). The Dow Jones, which is comprised of 30 profitable, time-tested, multinational businesses, has become a barometer to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market. Wall Street's high-water one-year price target for each of the following four Dow stocks implies upside ranging from 48% to as much as 58%.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

    Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise […]

  • Netflix down after reporting mixed Q2 earnings

    Netflix reported mixed quarterly earnings. The company posted revenue of $7.34B and an EPS of $2.97 vs. the street estimated revenue of $7.32B and an estimated EPS of $3.14. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics.

  • Will Pfizer Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2025?

    Only about a year ago, we may have asked the opposite question: Will electric-car maker Tesla's market cap surpass that of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) one day? Pfizer became the first to commercialize a coronavirus vaccine -- and that vaccine is generating billions of dollars in revenue.

  • Coca-Cola, Harley Davidson, Verizon top earnings, United Airlines reports Q2 loss

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Coca-Cola seeing a bump in quarterly profits as sales in North America continue to surge from reopening efforts, United Airlines reporting a $434 million quarterly loss, Verizon beating estimates due to higher demand for 5G-related services for customers, and Harley Davidson displaying strong Q2 earnings as motorcycle sales double.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steven A. Cohen, born on June 11, […]

  • Why Alcoa Stock Popped Today

    Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares shot through the roof on Tuesday, jumping as high as 10.7% as of 2:40 p.m. EDT. With yet another analyst joining the bandwagon who believes Alcoa shares have significant upside ahead, more and more investors are betting on the stock. Morgan Stanley turned bullish about the metals and mining sector in June and singled out Alcoa as a top pick.

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks under $10. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks Under $10. In an era of soaring market valuations, cheap growth stocks offer investors of all types a chance to make handsome returns in […]

  • Homebuilder Shares Dive on Reports Boss Said He’d Punish Vaccinated Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Japanese homebuilder Tama Home Co. plunged in Tokyo on Wednesday after reports the firm’s president told employees they’d be punished if they got coronavirus vaccines.Weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun, citing several unidentified workers, reported that President Shinya Tamaki told managers that he opposed coronavirus vaccines. The report said Tamaki warned that people who received the vaccine would die in five years, while internal e-mails told employees of the reported dan

  • Why Naked Brand Group Stock Was Up More Than 15% on Tuesday

    Shares of intimate apparel retailer Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) were up as much as 20% on Tuesday with traders from Reddit and Twitter piling into the stock. Naked Brand Group was one of the meme stocks that soared back in January along with the mania in GameStop stock. The current share price is $0.58, making it a penny stock.

  • The Big Reason Uranium Stocks Soared Today

    The entry of the world's largest physical uranium fund could change the industry's fortunes.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    Businesses that have lots of cash on the books and produce robust amounts of free cash flow tend to be safer stocks no matter the market environment. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has built a ubiquitous payments platform with 392 million active accounts. The reach and scale of PayPal's business have created a cash monster.

  • Wells Fargo Is Making Progress on Its Cost-Saving and Efficiency Initiatives

    In the second quarter, Wells Fargo reported its lowest quarterly expenses in more than a year, as well as an improved efficiency ratio.