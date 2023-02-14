DWP Capital Invests in Statera; Leads Funding Round of $2.5 Million

Funding toward Statera is helping to solve the urgent problem of physician compensation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DWP Capital , a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage software companies, today announces its recent investment into Statera . Leading the round, and followed by In Revenue Capital, the firm was eager to fund the vertical-specific startup that solves the real and pressing problem of physician compensation and attrition. DWP Capital is focused on investing in vertical Software-as-a-Service companies that fix niche problems and provide massive value, and in founders who have deep industry expertise and a clear vision for the future.

"We were drawn to Statera for numerous reasons, especially the fact that physician compensation and attrition are major problems for which the market has been seeking a solution," says David Paul, managing director at DWP Capital. "So the fact that there's market pull and demonstrable ROI here was greatly compelling. Even more, we were incredibly impressed by founder Amy Jackson. She has a history of working within hospital systems and building products, and we align with her philosophically, particularly in our commitment to being capital-efficient and driven toward growth."

Statera provides timely, actionable compensation and care insights to physicians, executive leaders and hospital systems. It eliminates the emotional and financial cost of physician burnout, while increasing retention. Statera is a unique solution, the most lightweight, easy to use and quickest to value product in the market. It was designed based on what customers want, built to stand alone while being interdependent with other systems as necessary. The roadmap for the software is robust, with forecasting and analytics capabilities on the horizon.

"Physician compensation management is an unnecessarily complex, fragile, and expensive process. We are determined to simplify physician compensation management, and drastically reduce the associated costs to provider organizations," said Amy Jackson, CEO and co-founder at Statera. "Our team's industry and technical expertise is unparalleled. David and DWP Capital bring us resources and networks that will rapidly accelerate our ability to reach the market in 2023."

In Revenue Capital joined the funding round, bringing rich value to the investment as the first operator-immersive capital firm focused on early-growth investing. In addition to financing, the company will continue to build Statera's sales engine and optimize for exponential growth, while keeping quality at its peak.

About DWP Capital

DWP Capital is a Venture Capital Firm that invests in early stage software companies, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The firm focuses primarily on B2B companies in the regions of Arizona, Southern California and Colorado. Its major investments are with companies that have proven management teams, domain experience, consumer acceptance and capital efficient business models. For more information, please visit https://dwpcapital.com/ .

