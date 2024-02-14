DWU names Ross Cimpl as new athletic director, promotes Alex Kretzschmar to head football coach

Feb. 13—MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University has promoted Ross Cimpl to its full-time athletic director.

Cimpl served as the university's head football coach for 12 years. With the change, DWU has made assistant coach Alex Kretzschmar the new head football coach.

"As a coach, Ross is a leader who cares about people and strives to put them in the best possible position to succeed," DWU President Dan Kittle said in announcement. "He has developed student-athletes to be leaders, to prioritize their academics and to go on to lead lives of meaning and purpose. I am grateful that he's accepted the call to leadership at DWU and I look forward to working even more closely with him."

A Wagner native, Cimpl finished his football coaching tenure with a record of 65-64 overall, which included a 6-5 season for the Tigers in 2023.

Cimpl ends with the second-most wins (65) and games coached (129) to Joe Kramer in Dakota Wesleyan history. Based on winning percentage (.503), it was the Tigers' most successful coaching tenure in almost 100 years, dating back to the 1920s when Bud Dougherty coached the Tigers' football team.

"There is so much positive momentum within this department, and it is a privilege to take on this responsibility," Cimpl said. "In this role, I want to continue to enhance the student athlete experience at DWU, while working with the community of Mitchell to put DWU in the forefront of the GPAC conference and the NAIA. I am really looking forward to promoting our student-athletes in a more intentional manner. We want to talk about their tremendous stories and accomplishments."

Kretzschmar will become the 33rd head coach in Tiger football history, which will play its 127th season in 2024. Kretzschmar and offensive line coach Michael Bernarde led the DWU football program while Cimpl was serving as interim AD.

"First and foremost, Alex wants to be a leader of student-athletes, helping shape them into people that strive to reach their full potential," Kittle said. "He feels called to do that work through football and I am eager to offer him my support as the new head football coach."

DWU represents Kretzschmar's first head coaching job but the former collegiate wide receiver has picked up a lot of experience as an assistant coach around the Midwest. Prior to DWU, the Hartland, Wisconsin, native was offensive coordinator for a year at Valley City State (N.D.) and spent three years in the same position at Dakota State University.

"Words can't express how grateful and honored I am to be chosen by President Kittle and Coach Cimpl as DWU's next head football coach," Kretzschmar said. "Our entire program is excited for the upcoming season and the opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in the country."

He was first hired to lead the Tigers' special teams unit but moved into the offensive coordinator job for 2023. The offense took a step forward under Kretzschmar in 2023, gaining 341.4 yards per game and averaging 23 points per game.

Kretzschmar played wide receiver at NCAA Division III St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, earning a degree in business administration. He earned a master's degree at St. Ambrose University in Iowa in organizational leadership. Kretzschmar currently lives in Mitchell with his wife, Dr. Katrina Almeida, who works as a foot and ankle surgeon at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital.

Additional athletic staff changes include women's basketball coach Jason Christensen becoming DWU's associate athletic director, with a focus on fundraising and facilities. The position is a newly created role. Christensen, a Mitchell native who is in his 14th year as Tigers coach, will remain on the sidelines while taking on added responsibilites.