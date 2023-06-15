DX (Group) plc (LON:DX.) institutional investors have had a good week as stock gains 20%

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, DX (Group)'s stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Insiders own 14% of DX (Group)

If you want to know who really controls DX (Group) plc (LON:DX.), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 71% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, institutional investors benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by UK£32m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of DX (Group), beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DX (Group)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that DX (Group) does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of DX (Group), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in DX (Group). Gatemore Capital Management LLP is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 16% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 13% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Paul Ibbetson is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of DX (Group)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of DX (Group) plc. Insiders have a UK£27m stake in this UK£189m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand DX (Group) better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that DX (Group) is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

