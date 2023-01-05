U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,806.35
    -46.62 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,871.74
    -398.03 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,304.75
    -154.02 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,758.81
    -13.73 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.93
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    -17.40 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.49 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0600 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1911
    -0.0146 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7030
    +1.2630 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,798.41
    -44.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.21
    -1.94 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.90
    +43.71 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

DXC Technology Adds Anthony Gonzalez and Karl Racine to Board of Directors

·5 min read

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced the appointment of Anthony Gonzalez and Karl Racine to the company's Board effective immediately. Mr. Gonzalez will serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board and Mr. Racine will serve on the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.

DXC Technology (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)
DXC Technology (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

"On behalf of all of our directors, we are excited to welcome Anthony and Karl to the DXC Board," said Mike Salvino, DXC chairman, president and CEO. "They bring proven leadership abilities and valuable experience to our Board, and our management team is looking forward to working with both of them."

"Since August of 2020, we have appointed seven new Board members to DXC with a broad set of experience, skills, diversity and perspectives that complement the strengths of Mike Salvino and his leadership team," said Raul Fernandez, Chair of the Board's Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee. "We are thrilled to have Anthony and Karl join the DXC Board."

Mr. Gonzalez is a former U.S. congressman for Ohio's 16th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives where he served from January 2019 until January 3, 2023. Mr. Gonzalez served on the House Financial Services Committee and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Additionally, he served on the House China Task Force, the Select Committee on the Climate and was Vice Ranking Member of the Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee on Financial Services. Prior to that, in July 2015 he joined InformedK12 (formerly Chalk Schools) where he served as Chief Operating Officer and led all commercial and business functions for the company until June 2017, helping to triple the size of the business. From June 2014 until June 2015, Mr. Gonzalez served as the Director of Business Development and Corporate Development for Beneco, Inc., where he was a Board Observer and helped stabilize the business through a change of ownership and multiple CEO transitions. A graduate of The Ohio State University and Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, Mr. Gonzalez played 5 seasons in the National Football League.

Mr. Racine is the former attorney general of the District of Columbia. He was sworn in as the District of Columbia's first elected attorney general in 2015 and was reelected to a second term in 2018, where he served until January 2, 2023. Mr. Racine serves on the board of directors of Safe Harbor Financial, a financial services technology firm that serves the regulated cannabis industry. In 2021, Mr. Racine served as President of the bipartisan National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). In 2022, NAAG awarded Racine the highest honor bestowed to a sitting Attorney General—the Kelley-Wyman Award. Mr. Racine draws on over 30 years of legal and leadership experience. Over the course of his career, he has worked at the D.C. Public Defender Service, where he represented district residents who could not afford a lawyer, served as associate White House counsel to President Bill Clinton, and worked on criminal cases and complex civil litigation at private firms. While in private practice, he was elected managing partner of his firm, Venable LLP, and became the first African-American managing partner of a top-100 American law firm. Mr. Racine holds a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this document that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxc-technology-adds-anthony-gonzalez-and-karl-racine-to-board-of-directors-301713832.html

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in 2023

    Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value. The thumping that Nasdaq 100 stocks took last year can be a blessing in disguise for opportunistic growth seekers looking to pounce.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond warns it may go out of business, stock tanks

    Bed Bath & Beyond may have one foot in the retail grave as its struggles continued ahead of the holiday season.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Growth stocks with major industry tailwinds behind them and leading positions in their respective markets can provide life-changing returns for investors. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a leader in mRNA technology that proved effective against COVID-19 and has a large pipeline of products in the works. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is a leading chip foundry with the technology and business model to dominate for decades.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Bargain After Falling More Than 90% From Its High?

    It was a little over a year ago that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) submitted its final data packages to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for it to obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) several months later. Could Novavax be a good contrarian investment to add to your portfolio?

  • Silvergate's Plunge Spells Trouble for Crypto Stocks

    Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) reported just how hard it had to work to deal with the rapidly changing situation, and investors are more uncertain than ever about what the crypto-focused bank's future will look like and its potential impact on the entire digital asset market. Shares of Silvergate plunged 40% in premarket trading on Thursday morning, losing twice as much ground as they gained in Wednesday's trading session. Total deposits from Silvergate's digital asset customers dropped from $11.9 billion at the end of September to $3.8 billion at year-end.

  • Silvergate Capital Dives On Crypto Exodus, Fed Seizures

    Silvergate Capital reported more than $8 billion in crypto-asset withdrawals in the fourth quarter; Feds move to seize assets.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off 300 Points On Strong Jobs Data; Silvergate Crashes On $8.1 Billion In Withdrawals

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 250 points Thursday on strong jobs data. Silvergate Capital crashed 40% after $8.1 billion in withdrawal.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • 1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    The last decade has been a challenging one for AT&T (NYSE: T) shareholders. While the stock managed to deliver total returns of roughly 49% over the last 10 years after accounting for dividend payments, its share price is down approximately 29% across the stretch, and its total return has lagged far behind that of the benchmark S&P 500 index. Read on to see why AT&T stands out as a great buy-and-hold stock for dividend-seeking investors in 2023.

  • Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now?

    Tesla stock is trading at its lowest level since August 2020. Is this an opportunity, or is the stock headed lower?

  • Silvergate Stock Plunges as FTX Collapse Triggers $8.1B in Customer Withdrawals

    "The digital asset industry has undergone a transformational shift, with significant over-leverage in the industry leading to several high-profile bankruptcies," Silvergate said.

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • US Stocks, Bonds Drop After Jobs Data, Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks declined and Treasury yields rose after data showed the American labor market remains strong, fueling speculation the Federal Reserve has room to keep raising rates.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing Concern

  • Why Disney Stock Is Set to Soar in 2023

    Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has been rocked by high streaming costs and a declining cable business, but the company may have a better financial future than investors think. In fact, a pricing change at Disney+ could erase streaming losses in 2023, and Bob Iger doesn't have to make any major changes.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Walgreens Falls as Profit View Unchanged While Sales Seen Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. raised its yearly sales forecast as currency exchange rates eased and the drugstore chain’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations. The shares fell as its profit view for 2023 remained unchanged.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’

  • 2 Stocks Down 52% and 81% to Buy Right Now

    Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite has slumped by 34%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down approximately 9%. With that in mind, two fool.com contributors have identified these stocks as smart buys in the wake of their eye-catching valuation pullbacks. Keith Noonan: As opposed to investing in individual electric vehicle (EV) stocks, ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) stands out as a pick-and-shovel play that could help investors benefit from the expansion of the network of EV charging stations needed to power those vehicles.