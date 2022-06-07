U.S. markets closed

DXC Technology Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2022 Assessment

·3 min read
In this article:
  DXC
    Watchlist

ASHBURN, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment. The report recognizes DXC's distinct Cloud Right™ approach to guiding large enterprises through cloud and IT modernization efforts.

DXC Technology Logo (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)
DXC Technology Logo (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

"As our report confirms, DXC Technology is a leader in cloud infrastructure and applications services, which is augmented by its large IT modernization expertise," said Gard Little, vice president, Global Services Markets and Trends, IDC. "DXC continues to make enormous strides in understanding its customer's pain points all while remaining a provider that is highly skilled at running mission-critical systems and operations and modernizing IT and business processes."

The IDC MarketScape report (doc #US48061322, April 2022) noted DXC's strengths, "to include the company's broad-based portfolio of cloud professional services, now augmented by large enterprise IT modernization expertise with the 2019 acquisition of Virtual Clarity, as well as deep product engineering experience with the 2019 acquisition of Luxoft."

The report also stated, "DXC uses proprietary techniques and tools to assess a company's strategic, operational, financial, and technical constraints and opportunities with a focus on delivering targeted improvements that boost performance and contain risk across the information technology landscape. By drawing on its talent and expertise across the DXC enterprise technology stack, DXC has the end-to-end services to support every aspect of a customer engagement."

"This recognition by the IDC MarketScape is acknowledgment that DXC's Cloud Right strategy is working for our customers, helping them make the right tech investments at the right time and on the right platforms," said Vinod Bagal, president, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, DXC. "In just two years, we have made significant gains as part of our commitment to innovation and excellence for our customers. Additionally, in collaboration with our extensive partner ecosystem, we bring more technologies and solutions to our customers."

O-I Glass, based in Perrysburg, Ohio, turned to DXC in 2020 for a comprehensive technology refresh of its hardware platforms, operating systems and applications. DXC has supported the technology needs of O-I Glass since 2008 and is its largest IT partner.

"Our philosophy is to modernize wherever we can, from the data center to devices, and only deploy cloud where it makes sense. DXC focused on finding the right IT solutions to support our business," said Rodney Masney, chief information officer, O-I Glass.

The IDC MarketScape assessed 20 IT service providers from around the world on their capabilities to deliver cloud, application modernization and network capabilities. In its report, IDC noted that cloud service providers, including DXC, continue to expand their cloud capabilities as a complement to traditional strengths. Read an excerpt of the report here.

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Forward Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxc-technology-named-a-leader-in-idc-marketscape-worldwide-cloud-professional-services-2022-assessment-301563370.html

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

