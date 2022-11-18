dxFeed Launched Honest Gold Index to Value Gold Price in the World’s Most Tradable Currencies

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.72
    +8.59 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.21
    -1.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    -12.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0327
    -0.0039 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1883
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3800
    +0.1340 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,644.64
    -49.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.19
    -3.89 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

New York, New York, United States, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dxFeed, a leading data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, has launched the dxFeed Honest Gold Index (“HAU”). This index reflects the value of gold priced in the world’s most tradable currencies, is based on dxFeed’s methodology, and represents the second index in the company’s own indices pool. The first is the dxFeed Bixie, a US Dollar Index (“USDX”)1 crypto-twin, launched in October 2022.

HAU-dx-Feed
HAU-dx-Feed


In particular, the dxFeed Honest Gold Index measures the value of a long position in gold (expressed in percent). It calculates gold prices in major world currencies, in proportion to their market turnover (as reported by The Bank of International Settlements) and SWIFT transaction volume. The index value is correlated with the USD-denominated gold price but also significantly deviates from it due to FX rate fluctuations.

“Our professional quant team conducted unique detailed research to create the Honest Gold Index. As a result, we have a distinctive methodology that helps reflect the value of a long position in gold measured in global currencies,” said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed. He added that “dxFeed, as a market data provider, has access to large amounts of historical data. This is crucial to provide accurate estimates of our indices’ parameters.”

The firm started its Index Management business line by creating indices for top exchanges and market makers in the US in 2020.

About dxFeed
dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2022 IMD & IRD awards honors, it’s the “Most Innovative Market Data Project”. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in the global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Contact dxFeed: pr@dxfeed.com 

1 A registered trademark of ICE Data Indices, LLC 


For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/dxfeed-launched-honest-gold-index-to-value-gold-price-in-the-world-s-most-tradable-currencies/9388641

CONTACT: Full Name : Kate Zapekina Company : dxFeed Phone Number : +1 201 685-9280 Website : https://www.dxfeed.com


