Is DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Potentially Undervalued?

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$39.34 and falling to the lows of US$32.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether DXP Enterprises' current trading price of US$33.41 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DXP Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In DXP Enterprises?

Good news, investors! DXP Enterprises is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.7x is currently well-below the industry average of 12.66x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because DXP Enterprises’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of DXP Enterprises look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for DXP Enterprises. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DXPE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DXPE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DXPE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for DXP Enterprises you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in DXP Enterprises, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

