Dyadic to Present at Upcoming Events
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
JUPITER, Fla., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI) a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming events:
KOL Fireside Chat
Title: The Potential of the Transformative Dyadic C1 Protein Technology in Helping Meet Global Health Challenges
Time: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Time
The conversation will be moderated by Dr. David Bramhill, a veteran in the biotechnology industry with extensive experience using a wide array of protein production technologies.
The discussion will include the following Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs):
Alain Townsend, Ph.D. – Weatherall Institute - Oxford University
Albert Osterhaus, P.V.M, Ph.D. – Erasmus Medical Centre
Cecil Nick – Parexel (Clinical & Regulatory Support)
Joris Vandeputte – International Alliance for Biological Standardization
World Vaccine Congress
Presenter: Mark Emalfarb, CEO
Event Link: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-vaccine-congress-washington/index.stm
Track: COVID-19 Vaccine Response & Approaches
Title: Dyadic C1-Cells - Flexible Scale Manufacturing of NexGen MonoValent & MultiValent Recombinant Antigen Vaccines & Antibodies
Time: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 4:30 PM to 4:45 PM Eastern Time
Track: COVID-19 Trials & Infectious Diseases
Title: DYADIC C1-CELLS - Realizing Full Global Potential of MonoValent and/or MultiValent Recombinant Antigen Vaccines & Antibodies
Time: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 5:00 PM to 5:15 PM Eastern Time
Track: COVID-19 Manufacture & Supply
Title: Dyadic C1- Cells, industrially proven hyper productive thermophilic filamentous fungus for manufacturing safe, effective and affordable recombinant protein antigen vaccines & antibodies for world population
Time: Thursday, May 6, 2021 3:30 PM to 3:45 PM Eastern Time
17th Annual PEGS Boston
Presenter: Mark Emalfarb, CEO
Track: Accelerating Vaccine Development for COVID-19
Title: Making Vaccines in Large Quantities, Flexible Commercial Scales More Affordable - C1 Cells
Time: Thursday May 13, 2021 2:40 PM -3:00 PM Eastern Time
Event Link: https://www.pegsummit.com/
Dyadic Management will be available during the events for one-one-one meetings. Interested industry partners may request a one-on-one meeting at jlatiuk@dyadic.com or contact Dyadic at (561) 743-8333. If you are registered for any of the events, you can also request a meeting through the event platform.
About Dyadic International, Inc.
Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical protein production platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.
Please visit Dyadic’s website at http://www.dyadic.com/ for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic’s plans for its biopharmaceutical business.
Contact:
Dyadic International, Inc.
Mark Emalfarb, CEO
Phone: (561) 743-8333
Email: memalfarb@dyadic.com