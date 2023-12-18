Dycom Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:DY) 32% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32% after a shaky period beforehand. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 27% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Dycom Industries' P/E ratio of 15.1x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 17x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, Dycom Industries has been doing quite well of late. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to deteriorate like the rest, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Dycom Industries' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 89% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 770% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 3.2% during the coming year according to the seven analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 10%.

With this information, we find it concerning that Dycom Industries is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Dycom Industries' P/E

Dycom Industries appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump getting its P/E back in line with most other companies. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Dycom Industries currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Dycom Industries (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

