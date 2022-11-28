U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Dye & Durham adds the WSIB to Canada's largest bill and tax payment platform

·2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, announced today the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board ("WSIB") has joined its national bill and tax payment infrastructure platform on November 27, 2022.

Dye &amp; Durham Logo (CNW Group/Dye &amp; Durham Limited)
Dye & Durham Logo (CNW Group/Dye & Durham Limited)

The WSIB covers more than five million people in over 300,000 workplaces across Ontario. Dye & Durham's national payment infrastructure platform plays a critical role in Canada's financial system, supporting more than a million Canadians daily and processing over $1.3 trillion in transactions annually. Used by a range of domestic and global financial institutions, the platform enables Canadians to make secure and reliable digital tax reporting and payment transactions, such as pre-authorized payments for bills and taxes across all levels of government, in addition to a range of fund transfer services through their financial institutions.

"We're excited to welcome the WSIB as a client as we expand our services and solutions to encompass and optimize all aspects of bill, insurance and payment experience for our customers," says Keith Nugara, Dye & Durham's Senior Vice President of Financial Solutions. "The WSIB is one of North America's largest workplace insurance organizations, providing wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to help people get back to work after work-related injury or illness. We're proud to be working with them as we continue to innovate the future of payments infrastructure in Canada."

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/28/c6647.html

