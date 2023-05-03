Dye & Durham to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Di Liso, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period. Dye & Durham will report its financial results after markets close that same day.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

TIME: 4:30 p.m. ET

RAPIDCONNECT: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3LbJyt6

TRADITIONAL DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392

REFERENCE NUMBER: 11745439

TAPED REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541

REPLAY CODE: 745439#

This call is being webcast and can be accessed by going to:

https://app.webinar.net/4eqRJQrj7dm

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premiere practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

