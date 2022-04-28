U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,300.03
    +116.07 (+2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,997.88
    +695.95 (+2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,914.63
    +425.70 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,922.08
    +38.04 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.47
    +3.45 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.60
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0048 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8650
    +0.0470 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2467
    -0.0075 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8800
    +2.4360 (+1.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,096.34
    +1,333.66 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.80
    +18.95 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Dye & Durham to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DYNDF

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2022 results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer, and Avjit Kamboj, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period. Dye & Durham will report its financial results after markets close and prior to the call that same day.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, May 12, 2022
TIME: 5:00 p.m. ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392
REFERENCE NUMBER: 90670854
TAPED REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
REPLAY CODE: 670854#
This call is being webcast and can be accessed by going to:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1545990&tp_key=d938d75235

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/28/c1952.html

Recommended Stories

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

    Ending yesterday on an inauspicious note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing their downward spiral today. News of the deal with MOL Group that the company announced yesterday continues to have investors scratching their heads. Unsurprisingly, the initial enthusiasm Plug Power investors expressed yesterday regarding the deal with MOL Group quickly faded.

  • Why Amazon.com Is Rising Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 1.9% in morning trading Thursday at 11:03 a.m. as the e-commerce giant prepares to release its first-quarter earnings report after the markets close. Analysts are expecting double-digit growth from Amazon, with revenue forecast to hit $116.3 billion in the quarter, an 11.3% increase from last year, though profits are expected to tumble 48% to $8.36 per share. The economy is in rough shape, with gross domestic product collapsing 1.4% in the first quarter compared to the 1% gain economists had been expecting, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

  • Here's Why We Think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock beat the market Thursday morning, rising 3% by noon ET compared to a 0.2% increase in the S&P 500. The boost erased some of shareholders' recent losses, and the tech giant is beating the market so far in 2022.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Why PayPal Stock Is Rising Today

    PayPal beat Wall Street's revenue estimate for the first quarter but lowered its full-year outlook.

  • Apple set to report earnings Thursday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs previews Apple earnings as the tech giant is set to report its quarterly results.

  • Facebook parent Meta's stock is soaring today — here's why

    Shares of Facebook parent company Meta are booming following its Q1 earnings report.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • Intel Reports Earnings Today. There Are Two Trouble Spots.

    The maker of semiconductors faces slowing demand for personal computers and a resurgent main competitor in the market for high-end server chips.

  • Why Ford Stock Hit the Skids Today

    When Ford (NYSE: F) delivered its first-quarter numbers after the bell Wednesday, it reported a $3.1 billion net loss for the period. Most of that was due to the plunging value of its investment in EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). As of 12:06 p.m. ET, Ford shares were down 3.7% after having dropped as much as 6% earlier in the session.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks you should sell according to Motley Fool. If you want to see some more stocks that were sold by the hedge fund, check out 5 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool. Motley Fool Asset Management is a private investment adviser that manages a $1.5 billion portfolio […]

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $200,000 by 2040

    Used effectively, the stock market can be a money-making machine. Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) has established itself as the most popular internet portal for U.S. healthcare workers. Doximity is where doctors go to find jobs, where pharmaceutical companies market their drugs, and where patients meet with their physicians online.

  • Twitter posts revenue miss, earnings beat amid Musk buyout deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter as well as the outlook for the social media platform amid the Elon Musk deal.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

    The world leader in electric vehicles is taking one trophy after another won by General Motors and Ford for decades.

  • Qualcomm stock jumps premarket on earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in stock for Qualcomm.

  • Qualcomm Is Now an Elite Semiconductor Company: Here's My Plan

    This is a name that I haven't really considered for quite some time. Obviously that's an oversight.