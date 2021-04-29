Dye & Durham to Host Third Qurter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call
TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer, and Avjit Kamboj, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period. Dye & Durham will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
TIME:
8:30 a.m. ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
(416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392
TAPED REPLAY:
(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
REFERENCE NUMBER:
58610233 (Live call); 610233# (Taped replay)
This call is being webcast and can be accessed by going to:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1460023&tp_key=ba4a14de40
An archived replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks by clicking the link above.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/29/c8769.html