Dye & Durham provides update on ACCC review of proposed Link Group acquisition

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today provided an update regarding the regulatory review of the company's proposed acquisition of Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX: LNK) ("Link Group").

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ("ACCC") has published a media release and an associated Statement of Issues regarding the proposed Link Group acquisition. The ACCC has referred the transaction to a more extensive and comprehensive Phase II review. The ACCC expects to make a final decision on Sept. 8, 2022.

Dye & Durham is concerned about the statement that the ACCC has issued and is evaluating what impact it may have on the proposed transaction with Link. As always, the Company will work collaboratively with all parties involved.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

