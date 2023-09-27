Dyer spotlights plan to shift downtown Orlando from business hub to neighborhood

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city would do “whatever it takes” to keep its downtown safe, as he outlined shifting the area from a business center focused on luring employers to a neighborhood focused on the needs of workers.

Dyer outlined the plan, dubbed “Project DTO 2.0” in his annual State of Downtown speech, which serves as a fundraiser for the Downtown Orlando Partnership.

“It’s no longer about a downtown that revolves around office space,” he said. “It’s about building a downtown that appeals directly to the workers themselves.”

City officials have been working on the downtown master plan for more than a year, which is expected to include sweeping changes to Orlando’s urban core, where the population has doubled over the past 20 years.

Among the most notable changes expected to be included in the plan: changing many of downtown’s one-way streets to support two-way traffic, adding more trees and lighting, and adding more parks and gathering spaces.

Dyer, Orlando’s mayor since 2003, is also running for reelection, in what he says would mark his final term. Sam Ings, Steve Dixon and Tony Vargas are opposing him on the ballot on Election Day, Nov. 7.

Dyer’s speech spotlighted enhancing public safety, creating and adding more amenities and diversifying Orlando’s economy as tenets of the city’s “new playbook.”

He acknowledged the city’s struggles with security downtown as well as addressing homelessness, which has ballooned in recent years.

City officials spent more than a year reviewing safety concerns surrounding its downtown nightlife, after a series of shootings had been investigated around the time of last call for the area’s dozens of bars and nightclubs.

“We have a robust nightlife scene that is unfortunately also attracting individuals who are coming here with the intent of engaging in illegal activity,” he said. “Let us be very clear – we are going to do whatever it takes to address this challenge.”

The mayor said the city’s after-midnight permit for late-night bars – which among other things, requires them to cover the costs of 30 off-duty cops to patrol the downtown area on weekend nights – has helped.

The program, approved by city commissioners earlier this year, was debated for months with many bar and nightlife operators bristling at the costs associated with complying.

“We think it’s working very well at this point,” Dyer told reporters.

He said the city also added an 11-officer patrol unit focused on violent crime to the area, as well as a DUI squad to the downtown police force.

The mayor formally announced plans to convert the nearly 100-year-old Bob Carr Theater in Creative Village into a “town square” for tech, and revealed efforts to lure Travel & Leisure to relocate its headquarters from near SeaWorld to downtown Orlando. After the speech, he said the city had offered existing incentives.

“We hope to have a decision in the near future,” he said.

The company employs about 900 people in the region, Dyer said, and employees work two days a week at home. Moving downtown would offer workers more amenities, he said.

“The days of our downtown as just a Central Business District are over,” Dyer said. “The rise of our downtown as a true neighborhood for everyone is here.”