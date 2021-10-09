U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,044.61
    +94.54 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Dyes and Pigments Market Size, Global Intelligence Report, Forecast 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Companies covered in the dyes and pigments market report are KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., DuPont, Atul Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, DIC CORPORATION, Kiri Industries Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Clariant, BASF SE and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global dyes and pigments market size is projected to reach USD 54,644.6 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for ink for diverse applications will be a central growth driver for this market.

Inks are essentially liquids that are made from dyes and pigments and serve a variety of purposes such as writing, printing, and tattooing. They are also used to prevent anti-counterfeiting activities. For instance, special inks are manufactured for printing currency notes, which react with the cellulose in the paper and produce inimitable colors and textures, making it almost impossible to replicate.

Furthermore, advanced ink-based liquids are being extensively employed in 3D printing operations. Many companies are using these liquids on small- and medium-scale to manufacture customized spare parts for machines, gourmet food products, and prosthetics. Thus, the widening applicability of inks and ink-based liquids and pastes will lead the Dyes and Pigments market trends in the forthcoming years.

As per the report, the market value stood at USD 37,767.52 million in 2018. Additionally, the report contains the following information:

  • Thorough study of the various market drivers and restraints;

  • Precise projections of the upcoming market trends;

  • Panoramic overview of the industry outlook;

  • Careful segmentation of the market; and

  • In-depth analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dyes-pigments-market-102333


Rapid Urbanization Worldwide to Fuel the Market

The Dyes and Pigments market growth is premised on the fact that there is a rising demand for these ingredients in the paints and coatings industry. The growth of this industry is based on the escalating demand for these materials from the residential and commercial spaces across the globe. One of the major factors causing the proliferation of such spaces is rapid urbanization around the world.

According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), roughly two-third of the global population will be living in urban areas by 2050, jumping by 13% from the current levels. More importantly, around 90% of this jump will be witnessed in the developing nations of Africa and Asia, where the process of urbanization is getting further intensified by steady economic growth. As a result, expansion of residential and commercial areas in these countries will stoke the demand for Dyes and Pigments during the forecast period.


Asia-Pacific to Offer Promising Growth Prospects for the Market

With a market size of USD 15,050.26 million in 2018, Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the Dyes and Pigments market share in the coming years. The main factor propelling the market in this region is the expanding middle-class in India and China, which is increasingly demanding higher value textiles, plastics, and other products, thereby augmenting the uptake of dyes and pigments.

Furthermore, countries in Asia-Pacific, mainly China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, lead the world production of textiles and with greater investments in the textile industry, their production capacity has risen substantially in the past few years. With the majority of these products being exported to Europe and North America, the demand for dyes and pigments is surging in the developed countries.


Browse Summary of This Research:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dyes-pigments-market-102333


Competitive Landscape

Major Players to Employ Position Strengthening Mechanisms

According to the Dyes and Pigments market analysis, key players are singularly focusing on solidifying their position in this market through widening of product portfolio and investment in R&D activities. Another strategy that is being favored by companies is mergers and acquisitions in an attempt to broaden their business horizons.


Key Industry Developments:

  • September 2019: DIC Corporation, the Japanese chemical company, completed its successful takeover of the Germany-based BASF’s pigments business division, BASF Colors & Effects (BCE). DIC’s aim behind this acquisition to widen its pigment portfolio for cosmetics, plastics, inks, and electronic displays, among others, and lead the global pigment industry.

  • May 2018: The Swiss specialty chemicals major Clariant unveiled Ink Jet Orange GR VP6102 and Ink Jet Magenta E-S VP6057, its two innovative inkjet ink pigments, at the FESPA 2018 in Berlin. These products can be used in solvent-, UV-, and water-based inks and can be applied in outdoor and indoor settings with equal efficacy.


List of Players Covered in the Dyes and Pigments Market Report:

  • KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.

  • DuPont

  • Atul Ltd

  • Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

  • DIC CORPORATION

  • Kiri Industries Ltd.

  • Cabot Corporation

  • Huntsman International LLC.

  • Clariant

  • BASF SE


Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/dyes-pigments-market-102333


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


You can also contact us/follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/


Recommended Stories

  • Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Bill

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Sundial Growers stock rises, ChemoCentryx soars as Home Depot & Lowe's shares slip

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) Insiders Keep Selling their Stock

    ContextLogic Inc ( NASDAQ:WISH ) has been on a downwards spiral after the IPO. The stock has lost some 64% in the last 6 months, and many investors are left wondering if the company has a viable business for the future. Today, we are going to evaluate what insiders have been doing in the months since the IPO, and get a proxy measure as to how they see the company's future.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • Cable’s broadband party could be ending, in a negative signal for Charter and Comcast

    The cable industry benefited from the growing importance of broadband during the pandemic, but it could be harder for the companies to keep up their momentum going forward.

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 10 Newest Stock Picks This Year

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood stock portfolio: 10 newest stock picks this year. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 5 Newest Stock Picks This Year. Cathie Wood is a well-known star stock picker who manages disruptive innovation-focused portfolios through her ETFs. […]

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.