'Dying Light 2' delayed to February 4th, 2022

Add Dying Light 2: Stay Human to the ranks of games slipping to next year. Techland has delayed the release of its humans-are-the-real-monsters zombie title to February 4th, 2022. The game is effectively "complete," according to studio chief Pawel Marchewka, but the team needs more time to "polish and optimize" the software.

Marchewka added both the media and influencers would get a "deeper look" at Dying Light 2 in October through hands-on time. There's also "exciting news" due later in September, the CEO said.

Those peeks might help with your buying decision, and the delay isn't surprising given the hurdles of remote game development during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, early access for the press and creators is cold comfort if you were hoping to play before 2021 was over. Your dreams of rebuilding society will still have to wait a couple of extra months, and that's on top of many previous setbacks.