Dyna-Mac Holdings Insider Ups Holding By 13% During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:NO4 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dyna-Mac Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Chairman Ah Cheng Lim bought S$94k worth of shares at a price of S$0.19 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (S$0.37), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Dyna-Mac Holdings insiders own 7.9% of the company, worth about S$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Dyna-Mac Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Dyna-Mac Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

