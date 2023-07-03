Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:NO4) top owners are individual investors with 35% stake, while 33% is held by private companies

Key Insights

Significant control over Dyna-Mac Holdings by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

56% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SGX:NO4), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 35% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private companies make up 33% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Dyna-Mac Holdings.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dyna-Mac Holdings?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Dyna-Mac Holdings, for yourself, below.

Dyna-Mac Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Estate of Lim Tze Jong is currently the company's largest shareholder with 32% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 24% and 6.2% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Ah Cheng Lim is the owner of 0.7% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Dyna-Mac Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own S$31m worth of the S$399m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 33%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 24% of the Dyna-Mac Holdings shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Dyna-Mac Holdings you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

