Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.01

The board of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.01 per share on the 17th of August. The dividend yield will be 3.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Dynacor Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Dynacor Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 20.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dynacor Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Dynacor Group's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0301 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.0898. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 24% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Dynacor Group has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Dynacor Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Dynacor Group might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Dynacor Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

