U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.75
    -13.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,076.00
    -44.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,325.00
    -57.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.40
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.31
    -1.18 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.11 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.44
    -2.33 (-7.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2258
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4590
    +0.2740 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,973.22
    -233.44 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.48
    -9.62 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.25
    -0.90 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Dynacor Reports a Quarterly Record Net Income of $5.1 Million in Q1-2022 (US$0.13 or CA$0.16 Per Share) and Sales of $50.1 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dynacor Inc. (Mines)
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DNGDF
Dynacor Inc. (Mines)
Dynacor Inc. (Mines)

Sales in million US$

Sales in million US$ - 2021 and 2022
Sales in million US$ - 2021 and 2022

MONTREAL, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) released its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

These documents have been filed electronically with SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be available on the Corporation's website www.dynacor.com.

(All figures in this press release are in Ms of US$ unless stated otherwise. All amounts per share are in US$. All variance % are calculated from rounded figures. Some additions might be incorrect due to rounding).

Q1-2022 OVERVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS

OVERVIEW

Dynacor completed the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1-2022”) with quarterly sales of $50.1 million and a record net income of $5.1 million (US$0.13 per share) compared to sales of $40.9 million and a net income of $2.1 million (US$0.05 per share) for the first quarter of 2021 (“Q1-2021”).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cb09329-0b1b-4031-ac29-1d29e61ed9b7

Due to an increase of 25.1% in tonnage processed combined with a 5.1% higher gold market price the Corporation sales increased by 22.5% compared to Q1-2021.

Following a +10.1% gain over the Peruvian Sol in 2021, the US dollar has lost 6.5% against the Peruvian Sol in Q1-2022. This reversal impacted favorably and significantly the Q1-2022 current and deferred tax expenses and accordingly the Corporation’s Q1-2022 net income.

HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

  • Higher volume processed. Thanks to the 2021 increase in plant processing capacity, to the level of ore inventory at the beginning of the period and to the volume of ore supplied in Q1-2022, the Veta Dorada plant processed a volume of 36,696 tonnes of ore (408 tpd average) compared to 29,327 tonnes in Q1-2021 (326 tpd), a 25.1% increase;

  • Higher gold production. In Q1-2022, gold equivalent production amounted to 27,691 AuEq ounces compared to 21,975 AuEq ounces in Q1-2021 a 26.0% increase.

Financial

  • Solid cash position. Cash on hand of $25.7 million at the end of Q1-2022 compared to $27.1 million at year end 2021 due to the variance in working capital items;

  • Higher gold production, gold market price and trend and favorable exchange rate (Peruvian sol against US$) boost overall financial performance. Significant increases in all financial aspects;

  • Earning per share in line with financial guidance (considering the non-cash deferred tax recovery). Dynacor recorded a net income of $5.1 million in Q1-2022 ($0.13 or CA$0.16 per share) compared to $2.1 million ($0.05 or CA$0.06 per share) in Q1-2021;

  • Increase of 22.5% in Sales. With greater quantities and a higher gold market price, sales amounted to $50.1 million in Q1-2022 compared to $40.9 million in Q1-2021;

  • Increased gross operating margin. Gross operating margin of $7.5 million (15.0% of sales) in Q1-2022, compared to $5.3 million (13.0% of sales) in Q1-2021;

  • Increased operating income. Operating income of $6.1 million compared to $4.1 million in Q1-2021;

  • Strong cash gross operating margin. Cash gross operating margin of $306 per AuEq ounce sold (1) compared to $257 in Q1-2021;

  • Increased EBITDA. EBITDA (2) of $6.8 million, compared to $4.6 million in Q1-2021;

  • Robust cash flows. Cash flows from operating activities before change in working capital items of $5.2 million ($0.13 per share) (3) compared to $3.1 million ($0.08 per share) in Q1-2021.

Return to Shareholders

  • Share buy-back. 285,836 common shares repurchased for $0.7 million (CA$ 0.9 million);

  • Increased dividends. A 25% monthly dividend increase is paid since January 2022. On an annual basis, the 2022 dividend will represent CA$0.10 per share or more than 3% dividend yield based on the beginning of 2022 share price.

(1) Cash gross operating margin per AuEq ounce is in US$ and is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of sale per equivalent ounces of Au from the average selling price per equivalent ounces of Au and is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another company.

(2) EBITDA: “Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation” is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another corporation. The Corporation uses this non-IFRS measure as an indicator of the cash generated by the operations and allows investor to compare the profitability of the Corporation with others by canceling effects of different assets basis, effects due to different tax structures as well as the effects of different capital structures.

(3) Cash-flow per share is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another corporation. The Corporation uses this non-IFRS measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price.

RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS

Extract from the unaudited Consolidated Statement of net income and comprehensive income

For the three-months periods ended March 31,

(in $'000) (unaudited)

2022

2021

Sales

50,080

40,909

Cost of sales

(42,555)

(35,606)

Gross operating margin

7,525

5,303

General and administrative expenses

(1,397)

(1,208)

Other project expenses

(41)

(16)

Operating income

6,087

4,079

Financial income and expenses

(56)

(51)

Foreign exchange loss

(18)

(100)

Income before income taxes

6,013

3,928

Current income tax expense

(1,515)

(1,554)

Deferred income tax expense

628

(268)

Net income and comprehensive income

5,126

2,106

Earnings per share

Basic

$0.13

$0.05

Diluted

$0.13

$0.05

The $9.2 million sales increase compared with Q1-2021 is explained by the increased number of gold ounces sold (+$6.8 million) and by higher selling prices (+2.4 million).

The Q1-2022 gross operating margin amounted to $7.5 million (15.0% of sales) compared to $5.3 million (13.0 % of sales) in Q1-2021 and beneficiated from the increase in selling prices and the favorable trend of gold market prices during the period.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $1.4 million in Q1-2022. The $0.2 million increase compared to Q1-2021 is mainly due to increases in salary expenses, and in promotion and investor relation expenses.

The Q1-2022 current tax provision was positively affected by the variance of the Peruvian Sol against the US$ generating a $0.5 million favorable variance compared to Q1-2021.

The Q1-2022 net income was also favorably affected by the recording of a $0.6 million deferred income tax recovery (non-cash) resulting from the increasing value throughout the period of the Peruvian Sol against the US$ and consequently FX variances applied on long term assets local tax basis. This recovery is generating a $0.9 million favorable variance compared to Q1-2021. Future fluctuations will affect positively or negatively the deferred tax at the end of each period.

Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures

(in $'000) (unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended March 31,

2022

2021

Reconciliation of net income and comprehensive income to EBITDA

Net income and comprehensive income

5,126

2,106

Income taxes expense (current and deferred)

887

1,821

Financial expenses

56

51

Depreciation

683

643

EBITDA

6,752

4,621

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING, INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES AND WORKING CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Operating activities

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the cash flow from operations, before changes in working capital items, amounted to $5.2 million compared to $3.1 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Net cash from operating activities amounted to $0.5 million compared to $6.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Changes in working capital items amounted to (-$4.7 million) compared to $3.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

Investing activities

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Corporation invested $0.6 million ($0.5 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021). This amount mainly includes investments at the plant and new vehicles. All investments have been financed with internally generated cash-flows.

Financing activities

In Q1-2022, monthly dividends totaling CA$0.025 per share were disbursed for a total consideration of $0.8 million (CA$ 1.0 million). In Q1-2021, a quarterly dividend and two monthly dividends totaling CA$0.025 per share were disbursed for a total consideration of $0.8 million (CA$ 1.0 million)

In Q1-2022, 285,836 common shares were repurchased under the Corporation normal course issuer bid share buyback program for a total cash consideration of $0.7 million (CA$ 0.9 million) (51,225 shares for a total cash consideration of $0.1 million (CA$0.1 million) in Q1-2021).

In Q1-2022, the Corporation issued 172,500 common shares following the exercise of purchase options for a consideration of $0.3 million (CA$ 0.4 million).

Working capital and liquidity

As at March 31, 2022, the Corporation’s working capital increased to $39.8 million, including $25.7 million in cash ($36.4 million, including $27.1 million in cash at December 31, 2021).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at March 31, 2022, total assets amounted to $94.7 million ($91.4 million as at December 31, 2021). Major variances since last year-end come from the increase in accounts receivable due to quarter end sales collected early in Q2-2022.

(in $'000) (unaudited)

As at
March 31,

As at
December 31,

2022

2021

Cash

25,723

27,099

Accounts receivable

12,361

8,407

Inventories

15,101

14,764

Property, plant and equipment

20,744

20,759

Right-of-use assets

302

341

Exploration and evaluation assets

18,516

18,516

Other assets

1,917

1,471

Total assets

94,664

91,357

Trade and other payables

11,926

11,680

Asset retirement obligations

3,492

3,553

Current tax liabilities

1,994

2,217

Deferred tax liabilities

927

1,555

Lease liabilities

314

343

Shareholders' equity

76,011

72,009

Total liabilities and equity

94,664

91,357

FOLLOW-UP OUTLOOK 2022

Ore processing

For 2022, the Corporation forecasted sales (1) in the range of $200-220 million representing growth of 4-14% over 2021 final production sales. This could result in a net income in the range of $11-13 million ($0.28-0.33 per share) (CA$0.36-0.42 per share). So far in 2022, the Corporation is in line with its financial forecast.

For 2022, Dynacor should incur capital expenditures ranging between $5 to 8 million at the Chala Plant including the plan to increase capacity later during the year.

The Corporation is continuing to assess other opportunities of growth in Peru as well as in other jurisdictions.

(1) Using opening 2022 market gold price

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Shares Outstanding: 38,751,747

Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d8e38a25-8aa7-479b-b4f2-af1217450a81

CONTACT: CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Director, Shareholder Relations Dale Nejmeldeen Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. T: 514-393-9000 #230 E: investors@dynacor.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape“With valuations now m

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • 3 Beaten Down S&P 500 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    If you're a "buy on the dip" kind of investor, the current pullback is a doozie of an opportunity. Although the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished last week on a high note, the index still sits 13% below March's high and remains down 16% for the year. While investor sentiment is understandable, some sell-offs have been overdone.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Launches Hostile Takeover Bid at $30 Per Share

    "JetBlue offers more value -- a significant premium in cash -- more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," the company said of its $3.2 billion takeover bid.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart on the Dip

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an explosive financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks. After reaching an all-time high of $401 per share in 2021, Upstart stock has progressively fallen, at one point by as much as 93% since. Investors took particular issue with the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings report, sending the stock down more than 50% on the day results were released.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    Investors have herded to value stocks and safer assets of late in response to rising interest rates, historically high inflation levels, and fears connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The market may continue to face downward pressure for the foreseeable future; however, that doesn't mean we should postpone buying stocks for the time being. Let's examine three promising growth stocks today that could generate fortunes for investors down the road.