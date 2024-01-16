DynaFront Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DYNAFNT) Recent Stock Price Movement Is Nothing To Get Excited About But Its Strong Financial Prospects Can't Be Ignored

DynaFront Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DYNAFNT) stock was mostly flat over the past three months. However, its fundamentals look pretty strong which means that its price could rise in the future as markets usually follow the long-term financial performance of a business. Specifically, we decided to study DynaFront Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DynaFront Holdings Berhad is:

14% = RM2.8m ÷ RM20m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of DynaFront Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, DynaFront Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.0%. Probably as a result of this, DynaFront Holdings Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 24% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared DynaFront Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

KLSE:DYNAFNT Past Earnings Growth January 16th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about DynaFront Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is DynaFront Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

DynaFront Holdings Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 73%, meaning the company only retains 27% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

While DynaFront Holdings Berhad has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that DynaFront Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on DynaFront Holdings Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

