Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces the Date of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP
·4 min read
ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (“Dynagas Partners” or the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Partnership’s 2021 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners (the “Meeting”) to be held on November 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., local time, at 97 Poseidonos Avenue and 2 Foivis Street, 166-74 Glyfada, Athens, Greece. The Board has fixed a record date of October 20, 2021 (the “Record Date”) for the determination of the Limited Partners entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Partnership’s Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed on or about October 25, 2021 to Limited Partners of record as of the Record Date and will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement and the Partnership’s 2020 Annual Report are also available on the Partnership’s website at www.dynagaspartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Partnership desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “project”, “will”, “may,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not intended to give any assurance as to future results and should not be relied upon.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions and estimates, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Partnership’s management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Partnership’s control, the Partnership cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Partnership’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed, expressed or implied, in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the strength of world economies and currency fluctuations, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates, ownership days, and vessel values, changes in supply and demand for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping capacity, changes in the Partnership’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Partnership’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental laws, rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, economic, regulatory, political and governmental conditions that affect the shipping and the LNG industry, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns, instances of off-hires, the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of public health threats and outbreaks of other highly communicable diseases, the impact of the expected discontinuance of LIBOR after 2021 on interest rates of our debt that reference LIBOR, the amount of cash available for distribution, and other factors. Please see the Partnership’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Contact Information:
Dynagas LNG Partners LP
Attention: Michael Gregos
Tel. +30 210 8917960
Email: management@dynagaspartners.com

Investor Relations/ Financial Media:
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: dynagas@capitallink.com


