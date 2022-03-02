U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,378.76
    +72.50 (+1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,859.50
    +564.55 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,702.53
    +170.07 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.76
    +37.26 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.20
    +3.79 (+3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.00
    -17.80 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.39 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1119
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    +0.1320 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3359
    +0.0033 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6000
    +0.7100 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,412.47
    +904.49 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.94
    -1.59 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,455.89
    +125.69 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Dynamic application security testing service NeuraLegion raises $20M Series A round

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

NeuraLegion, a startup that focuses on dynamic application security testing and identifying business logic issues, today announced that it has changed its name to Bright Security. In addition, the company also said that it has raised $20 million in a Series A round led by Evolution Equity Partners. Previous investors DNX Ventures, J-ventures, Fusion Fund and Incubate Fund also participated in this round.

When NeuraLegion/Bright Security launched in 2018, the company's focus was on an AI-powered fuzzer that would help developers find and mitigate potential security exploits in their code.

While the team found some potential customers for the service, it was almost too good. "The people who love it really love it," Gadi Bashvitz, who became Bright Security's CEO this January, explained. "But there are very few people that can actually implement it, because it is a very harmful product that essentially, because it looks for zero days -- and finds zero days -- creates havoc. It crashes any target that it runs against, which means that if you were running it against a production or a close-to-production environment, you would have to have the facility to recreate that target again and again and again and again." That requires a lot of coordination between different teams -- not something most enterprises excel at -- and so many of the company's potential users weren't able to adapt.

By the time the team raised its $4.7 million seed round in 2020, it had already shifted its focus to dynamic application security testing, that is, finding vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs by simulating attacks by outside users. That's still what Bright Security focuses on today and as Bashvitz noted, the company has no intention to branch out into related fields like static application security testing. The company says over 4,000 oreganizations now use its products.

Image Credits: Bright Security

As developers are increasingly tasked with security testing (on top of everything else that comes with the DevOps model), the Bright Security team put an emphasis on making its tools as easy to use and frictionless as possible. It integrates with existing CI/CD pipelines and can scan anything from web apps to Rest, SOAP and GraphQL APIs. The team prides itself in avoiding false positives, something that often leads developers down unnecessary and time-wasting rabbit holes.

As for the name change, Bashvitz noted that there were a lot of companies with similar names and that 'Bright' better represents what the company does. "We're trying to provide illumination for all these teams -- both visibility into vulnerabilities and try to provide a guiding light on how you can actually do [dynamic application security testing] correctly," he said. He also noted that DAST had fallen a bit out of favor in recent years (he called it a "C.Y.A." tool), despite the need for these kinds of tools.

Image Credits: Bright Security

"Application Security is ready for an overhaul to meet the demands of the current market," said Karthik Subramanian, a partner at Evolution Equity Partners. "Tools that were built exclusively for the AppSec team are already antiquated if they aren’t usable by developers and the DevOps team`, and our tools must evolve to ensure security isn’t the job of one team, but rather a joint mission with shared and distributed responsibilities." Subramanian will join Bright Security's board.

Application security platform NeuraLegion raises $4.7 million seed led by DNX Ventures

  • Big Tech Begins Restricting Russian State Media Platforms

    (Bloomberg) -- YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are restricting state-owned Russian media channels ahead of a likely European Union ban, aiming to curtail propaganda during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicroso

  • Cisco CEO says quarter of staff in Ukraine have left

    Cisco Systems Inc has helped about a quarter of its employees in Ukraine leave the country and is working to support those who had decided to remain following the invasion by Russia, chief executive Chuck Robbins said on Tuesday. "Several weeks ago we engaged with them and gave them the opportunity for assistance to actually leave Ukraine," he told Reuters in an interview at Mobile World Congress. The West has imposed heavy restrictions on Russia to close off its economy and block it from the global financial system, prompting shipping, energy and tech companies to halt sales, cut ties or dump tens of billions of dollars worth of investments.

  • Apple halts all product sales in Russia as RT and Sputnik pulled from app store

    Move comes amid increasing public pressure on tech companies to act against Russia over Ukraine invasion

  • Ukraine's tech diaspora races to mobilize Silicon Valley in war with Russia

    Ukrainians working at Western tech companies are banding together to help their besieged homeland, aiming to knock down disinformation websites, encourage Russians to turn against their government and speed delivery of medical supplies. They are seeking, through email campaigns and online petitions, to persuade firms such as internet security company Cloudflare Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Amazon.com Inc to do more to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Evmos Looks to Jumpstart Ethereum–Cosmos Interoperability With Airdrop, Mainnet Launch

    On Wednesday, Evmos announced the launch of its namesake plan to merge the best of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with the Cosmos-based Inter‑Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol. Evmos had been slated for a Feb. 28 launch, but was delayed “to guarantee a smooth launch.” EVM-compatible environments are popular among developers on alternative layer 1 chains, as it allows teams to easily port over implementations of protocols that are already running on Ethereum.

  • 120 Million XRP Moved as the Ripple Lawsuit Expert Discovery Wraps Up

    XRP saw a rather interesting weekend, with over 120 million tokens transferred across platforms as price noted a 9% fall.

  • Nvidia says hackers are leaking company data after ransomware attack

    Nvidia has confirmed that hackers stole sensitive data from its networks, including employee credentials and proprietary company information, during last week’s cyberattack and are now "leaking it online," a spokesperson told TechCrunch on Tuesday. Nvidia declined to say what data was stolen during the attack, which first came to light on Friday. However, a ransomware outfit called "Lapsus$" has taken responsibility for the breach on its Telegram channel and claims to have stolen 1 terabyte of information, including "highly confidential/secret data" and proprietary source code. According to posts from the group, this includes source code for Nvidia's hash rate limiter, which reduces the Ethereum mining performance of the company's RTX 30-series graphics cards.

  • Verizon Lands BlackRock as Its First U.S. Private 5G Client

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. will build a private 5G network for BlackRock Inc. at its new Hudson Yards headquarters, the beginning of what the telecom giant expects to be a big new business opportunity.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • DirecTV Is the Latest TV Platform to Drop Russia’s RT

    DirecTV is removing the Russia-owned TV outlet from its satellite and fiber TV networks. The move comes a day after Roku cut ties with RT.

  • Samson Mow Exits Blockstream to Focus on Nation-State Bitcoin Adoption

    With Infinite Fleet close to the beta stage, Mow said he will also divert more attention to his gaming company Pixelmatic.

  • Biden announces second round of free COVID tests

    Households that already received their four free tests will be eligible to receive four more.

  • Here's Why Verizon, BlackRock Collaborated

    Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) looks to build a private 5G network for BlackRock Inc at its new Hudson Yards headquarters, juicing up rivalry with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS). Verizon said that the new 5G wireless technology could replace Wi-Fi and give BlackRock the ability to use applications like virtual reality and edge computing that require nearly instantaneous network response time. The leading asset manager looks to occupy 15 floors of the new 50 Hudson Y

  • Lucid Slashes 2022 Vehicle-Production Target

    The electric-vehicle maker’s cutback illustrates the challenges of supply-chain constraints and the shift from startup to mass producer.

  • Apple, Exxon, Ford, Others Retreat From Russia; VW Warns of Disruption

    Apple, Exxon, Ford Motor and computer maker Dell joined the ranks of companies having to adjust or reassess their business activities because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Snapchat pauses ads in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

    It's also halting ad sales in Russia and Belarus.

  • Ukrainian cyber group to launch guerrilla warfare on Russian power grid

    Russian foreign ministry says its embassies were under cyberattack by ‘cyber terrorists from Ukraine’

  • Ukraine War’s Impact on Manufacturers Is Foggy

    With Covid-19 strains fading, manufacturers face new and unpredictable complications following Russia’s invasion and Western sanctions.

  • ZTE releases series of new 5G products and solutions at MWC 2022

    ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today has released a series of new 5G products and solutions at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The new products and solutions showcase ZTE's great commitment to building the simplest 5G network with energy efficiency, boosting the digital transformation of the industries with all-in-one private network and operating the

  • Say goodbye to slow and spotty internet with an affordable home Wi-Fi system

    Weak Wi-Fi? This easy-to-use signal expander promises to boost performance throughout your home.

  • German 10-year bund now back in negative territory

    After about a month of trading positively, the yield on the 10-year German bund dipped below zero again on Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year bund fell to -0.027% from 0.134% on Monday.