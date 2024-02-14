Dynamic duo: Caring award appropriate for business-savvy sisters

Feb. 14—Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

CHAMPAIGN — Roughly 20 years ago, Lauren and Annie Murray answered a Thrifty Nickel ad for used equipment from a catering business that was closing down.

After storing the supplies in their father's barn, the two sisters spent the next year and a half fixing up an old building on the farm to serve as a catering kitchen.

"When everybody else was writing business plans that were hypothetical, we were writing business plans that were real, our junior and senior year, with the hopes of starting a business together when we graduated," said Annie Murray Easterday.

Easterday and her sister — now Lauren Murray Miller — opened L.A. Gourmet Catering in 2006. Now, 18 years later, the two women still run the business side by side, along with their event venue, the Pear Tree Estate.

The two businesses will receive the Spirit of Caring award at United Way of Champaign County's 100th Annual Meeting and Celebration on Friday.

Miller said that it's "surreal" to be presented with this honor.

Kirk Builta, executive director of the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation, said that it's well-deserved.

"They exemplify the best of us," he said.

Growing up as the children of farmer-entrepreneurs — their father, Jack Murray, was The News-Gazette's Farm Leader of the Year in 2013 — the sisters learned a lot about business and hospitality firsthand from their parents, Easterday said.

"They really gave us a lot of responsibility and also kind of let us help every step of the way when they were entertaining clients or hosting events for their business," she said. "We just loved celebrating with other people and hosting. We say that, 'Magic happens over a meal.' "

They went on to study at the University of Illinois, with Easterday convincing Miller to join her in the field of hospitality management so they could pursue their dream of opening a catering business.

L.A. Gourmet Catering began with boxed lunches and small parties, then grew from there. Within about five or six years, the sisters had a desire to create a venue for events, which led them to open the Pear Tree Estate in 2013.

During the process of launching the venue, local farmers showed support for the sisters as they sought the necessary zoning approvals, Easterday said.

"We realized that this was because of the roots that our grandparents and parents had put down in this community," she said. "And that's how we actually came up with the name 'Pear Tree Estate.' So our logo for L.A. gourmet catering was a pear because ... people thought we were twins, and they were like, 'Oh my gosh, you guys are such a cute pair.'"

They adopted the name as a way to embrace their local roots and put some down for the next generation, she said.

The Pear Tree Estate has been a long-time host of Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation's annual gala, which Builta said was probably one of the first events held at the venue after it opened.

The gala helps raise funds for the future of the industry, such as the foundation's scholarships for Champaign County students pursuing agricultural degrees — scholarships that the sisters themselves received back in the day.

"I also see them during the harvest," Builta said. "... They are hosting lunch at local elevators where they are feeding the farmers as they come in and bring their grain to the elevators. It's kind of a community service they do."

He added that both women have been very involved with the foundation, with Easterday serving on the board of directors for six years.

The sisters' agricultural background shows in the pride they take in their work, Builta said.

"What they do is top quality," he said. "And as a professional fundraiser, when I want to present our organization to 400 donors, I want it to be in a place where I can trust the food is going to be the best in town, the atmosphere is going to be top-notch. And Lauren and Annie and their team provide that."

Additionally, the Pear Tree Estate has hosted United Way's Power of the Purse event since its inception, said Chief Development Officer Rebecca Guyette. This year's event will mark the 10th anniversary.

Proceeds from the annual event go toward building the financial stability of local women. United Way works toward this goal with a two-part approach: college scholarships for women and emergency shelter for families.

Power of the Purse has raised a net amount of $710,000 for the community since it started, according to Guyette.

Miller said that United Way has an "unmatched love" for Champaign-Urbana.

"Whenever we're planning events with them ... we're swept up in their passion," she said.

"You have chills whenever you have 400-plus women in a room and we truly are just thankful to be a part of it," Easterday said.

According to Guyette, the sisters have been "increasingly generous" in contributing to the event and providing donations in kind. They have been not just a venue but "a true partner" in creating and growing the event, she said.

This included providing food for small gatherings when Power of the Purse went virtual amid the pandemic.

"They are extraordinary businesswomen," she said. "And what I mean by that is it doesn't even feel like it's about the bottom line for them, and I don't know that it even is. It feels like it's about an experience, a special experience. It feels like it's about community."

In discussing their roles with the business, Easterday described her job as being the "boots-on-the-ground" person who focuses on growth, development, "making sure events are perfect", meeting with clients and planning menus.

Miller's duties include handling the business's financials.

"Without each other, we would not be as successful, because we both have our strengths and weaknesses," Easterday said.

"Even when we were catering alone and it was just the two of us, what felt like around the clock, we knew that we could count on the other one," Miller said.