Dynamic Funds announces changes to its inflation-focused fund

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced changes today to Dynamic Diversified Real Asset Fund. Effective today, the Fund has been renamed to Dynamic Diversified Inflation Focused Fund and its management fee has been reduced by 10 basis points on all open retail series. The Fund's investment objectives, strategies, and risk rating remain the same.

Dynamic Diversified Inflation Focused Fund is a diversified, strategically managed solution comprised of multiple asset classes and strategies that are impacted by various inflation factors. The addition of the Fund can help preserve a portfolio's long-term purchasing power. The Fund has a 17-year track record of managing through various stages of market cycles.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

