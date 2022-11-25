Dynamic Funds announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2022 tax year.

Dynamic Funds Logo (CNW Group/Dynamic Funds)

These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs at year-end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

Dynamic Active ETF name Ticker

symbol

(TSX) Estimated reinvested

distribution per unit

($) Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.915 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.000 Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.000 Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.000 Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.566 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.000 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.000 Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.408 Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.000 Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.000 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.000 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.000 Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF DXR 0.000 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.000 Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.000 Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.000

Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2022, so the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 21, 2022. The record date for the 2022 final year-end distributions will be December 30, 2022, payable on January 5, 2023.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Dynamic Active ETFs' tax year end include, but are not limited to, the trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c2928.html