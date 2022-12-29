U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.25
    +28.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,217.00
    +171.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,891.25
    +118.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.10
    +12.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.32
    -1.64 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.34 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8730
    -0.0140 (-0.36%)
     

  • Vix

    21.88
    +0.23 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1570
    -1.1780 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,612.80
    -50.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.95
    -1.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.06
    +0.87 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Dynamic Funds announces final year-end cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs

·2 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2022 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs payable on January 5, 2023.

Dynamic Funds Logo (CNW Group/Dynamic Funds)
Dynamic Funds Logo (CNW Group/Dynamic Funds)

The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023. Shareholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final cash distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF name

Ticker
symbol
(TSX)

Final cash distribution
per unit ($)

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.145

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.348

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.075

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.000

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.029

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.125

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

0.078

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.277

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.000

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.027

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.376

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.300

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.072

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.083

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.046

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

0.092

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.007

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/29/c7705.html

Recommended Stories

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Races Higher On Reiterated Buy Rating

    Dow Jones futures rose Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 71% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Merck & Co., Inc...

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • Top Dividend Stock: MPLX Steals The Show With Jaw-Dropping 9.47% Yield

    Investors looking for sky-high income should consider dividend stock MPLX, which delivers a jaw-dropping 9.47% yield.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Veru in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are the

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2023

    These stocks won't crumble under the pressure of an economic recession if there is one next year.