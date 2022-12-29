Dynamic Funds announces final year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2022 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive the reinvested distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs on January 5, 2023.
These are final year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.
The final reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:
Dynamic Active ETF name
Ticker symbol (TSX)
Final reinvested distribution per unit ($)
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
DXC
0.938
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
DXO
0.000
Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF
DXDB
0.000
Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF
DXEM
0.000
Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF
DXET
0.000
Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF
DXQ
0.300
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF
DXG
0.000
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF
DXF
0.000
Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF
DXN
0.023
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
DXW
0.000
Dynamic Active International ETF
DXIF
0.000
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
DXV
0.000
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
DXP
0.000
Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF
DXR
0.000
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
DXB
0.000
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF
DXU
0.000
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
DXZ
0.429
For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.
Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/
