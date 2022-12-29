U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    +28.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,217.00
    +171.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,888.75
    +116.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.30
    +13.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.31
    -1.65 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.33 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8730
    -0.0140 (-0.36%)
     

  • Vix

    21.88
    +0.23 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1640
    -1.1710 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,612.80
    -50.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.95
    -1.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.12
    +0.93 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Dynamic Funds announces final year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs

·2 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2022 tax year.  Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive the reinvested distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs on January 5, 2023.

Dynamic Funds logo (CNW Group/Dynamic Funds)
Dynamic Funds logo (CNW Group/Dynamic Funds)

These are final year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF name

Ticker symbol (TSX)

Final reinvested distribution per unit ($)

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.938

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.000

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.000

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.000

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.000

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.300

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

0.000

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.000

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.023

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.000

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.000

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.000

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.000

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.000

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.000

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

0.000

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.429

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/29/c7110.html

Recommended Stories