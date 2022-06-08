U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Dynamic Marketing Systems Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Appointments of Tracy Murgash as Chief Operating Officer and Brian Fallers as Chief Brand Officer

Dynamic Marketing Systems
·3 min read

ATLANTA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Marketing Systems (DMS), a leading interactive marketing, brand experience and technology transformation agency, announced today the promotion of Tracy Murgash to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Brian Fallers to Chief Brand Officer (CBO). The two executive leadership appointments are new roles within the organization and reflect the firm's continued expansion and positioning for future growth.

"This has been a transformational period for DMS. As we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients, Tracy and Brian will be instrumental in collaborating across our organization to deliver creativity, innovation and process improvements while driving an enhanced focus on our own marketing and brand efforts," stated John Kauffman, DMS' President. "We understand that at our essence, we are a relationship-based firm driven by the success of our clients. These two promotions, as well as the tremendous additions we made earlier this year, will not only enhance our current capabilities but position our company for a new and exciting chapter which we'll be sharing in the months ahead."

Murgash's experience with DMS spans over a decade and includes her most recent leadership role as Senior Vice President of Client Development. She joined DMS in 2017 following senior account leadership roles at Aon Risk Solutions and Barclays, both of which she was also a DMS client. As the company's Chief Operations Officer, Murgash will be responsible for directing daily business operations, supporting operational policies and compliance procedures, and overseeing client services and the day-to-day activity of DMS employees. She will continue to work closely with existing clients to drive growth initiatives while collaborating with potential new clients to expand their business.

Prior to joining DMS, Fallers was Founder and Chief Brand Officer at Muse Marketing + Creative (Muse). He joined the company as part of Muse's recent merger with DMS in January. Over the past two decades, he's partnered with many of the world's leading brands to develop and launch highly successful brand, communications and integrated marketing initiatives. His background includes brand management, creative direction and strategy, campaign execution, content creation, sales enablement, event management and corporate communications. As DMS' Chief Brand Officer, Fallers will oversee and drive the company's internal and external identity and communication guidelines as well as provide additional leadership on client brand initiatives and creative development.

Visit www.DiscoverDMS.com to learn more about the company's experience, capabilities and broad suite of interactive marketing, creative, brand and technology solutions.

DMS Media Contact
Randy Dawson
Chief Marketing Officer
Tel: 770.407.6302
randy.dawson@dymasys.com

About Dynamic Marketing Systems (DMS) 
DMS is a leading full-service interactive marketing, brand experience and technology transformation agency. Based in Atlanta (GA) with a growing footprint across the U.S., we are a collective group of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital experts. For over two decades, our partnership-based culture has helped many of the world's leading brands deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire growth and make a difference in the lives of their customers. Visit DiscoverDMS.com to learn more about our broad suite of services and solutions.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


