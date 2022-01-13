U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,718.97
    -7.38 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,414.48
    +124.16 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,091.50
    -96.89 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.27
    +7.21 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.27
    -0.37 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -10.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    +0.0110 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1030
    -0.5630 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,273.91
    -241.86 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.40
    -10.16 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.90
    -2.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

DYNAMIC SHARES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS FIRST ETF: DYNAMIC SHORT SHORT-TERM VOLATILITY FUTURES ETF

·3 min read

Proprietary Trading Firm Launches ETF Focused on Calculated Volatility Shorting

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Shares, an affiliate company of successful proprietary trading firm ARB Trading Group, today announced the launch of its first ETF: WEIX (Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF). Dedicated to democratizing access to sophisticated trading strategies, Dynamic Shares designed WEIX in an attempt to offer investors a better risk managed solution to shorting volatility than traditional passively managed short VIX Exchange Traded Funds. WEIX offers convenient access to an institutional-caliber investment strategy which attempts to capitalize on a structural opportunity to sell volatility that is created by equity hedging imbalances.

Dynamic Shares
Dynamic Shares

Proprietary Trading Firm Launches ETF Focused on Calculated Volatility Shorting

"With equity valuations near all-time highs and bond yields near all-time lows, we believe attractive returns will be difficult to achieve in the coming years," said Amnon Baazov, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Dynamic Shares. "Using the skills and technologies we have honed in our proprietary trading firm, we aim to efficiently harvest the volatility premium that exists in the marketplace using a mathematical and systematic approach to shorting volatility."

Selling volatility is a strategy that we believe is typically reserved for sophisticated investors – until now. WEIX was designed in an attempt to mitigate the risks inherent in selling volatility via traditional methods, giving market participants the ability to short volatility as an investment, not just a trade. Using a responsive approach to shorting volatility, adjusting exposure as needed so investors don't have to, WEIX seeks to add value to portfolios while preserving capital during extremely volatile markets.

"With a current market environment reminiscent of the peaks of the Roaring '20s and the Dot-Com bubbles, we believe investors are looking for investment alternatives with low correlation to equity indices that also have the potential for attractive returns and capital preservation in highly volatile markets. We created WEIX in an attempt to provide just that solution – a sophisticated and measured approach to selling VIX futures in the accessible ETF wrapper," said Mark Downing, Chief Product Officer of Dynamic Shares.

WEIX is traded on The New York Stock Exchange as of January 13, 2022.

About WEIX
WEIX, Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF (the "Fund"), seeks to provide better risk management than traditional passively managed short VIX short-term futures ETFs. Unlike those ETFs, the Fund seeks to dynamically manage its notional exposure to shorting the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index.

About Dynamic Shares
Dynamic Shares aims to democratizes access to sophisticated trading strategies for everyday investors. An affiliate company of ARB Trading Group, a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm, our goal is to provide clients access to:

  • Research Driven Strategies: We engage in continuous research to develop and implement new trading strategies and exploit market inefficiencies.

  • Trading Expertise: Leveraging the trading market expertise of the Dynamic Shares leadership team representing over 100 years of combined proprietary trading experience.

  • Infrastructure: Scalable, technology-driven global platforms for trading, execution, research, real-time risk management and client reporting.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. A copy of the Fund's prospectus is available at www.dynamicsharesetf.com or by calling the Fund at (312) 216-2890. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risks.

An investment risk in the Fund is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of some or the entire principal amount invested. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be successful in meeting its investment objective. Investment in the Fund is also subject to the following risks (among others): Algorithm Risk: the algorithm's predictions concerning the movement in price of VIX Futures Contracts may not anticipate actual market movements, and these predictions may affect the return on your investment. Investment Objective Risk: The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective even if it will cause the value of the shares to decline. Sponsor Risk: The sponsor will not materially modify the algorithm described in the prospectus after the prospected us declared effective by the SEC, even if the algorithm is unsuccessful and fails in its objective to better manage risks by causing the Fund to maintain lower notional exposure to VIX Futures Contracts during periods where such exposure would cause the Fund to incur losses and maintain similar notional exposure to VIX Futures Contracts during periods where exposure would cause the Fund to make profits. More information about these risks and others can be found in the Fund's prospectus.

The Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility ETF is distributed by Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 100 E. Six Forks Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27809. There is no affiliation between Dynamic Shares, LLC, sponsor of the Fund, including their principals and Capital Investment Group, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynamic-shares-announces-launch-of-its-first-etf-dynamic-short-short-term-volatility-futures-etf-301460072.html

SOURCE Dynamic Shares

Recommended Stories

  • Red Cross Declares ‘Blood Crisis’; Where To Donate In Stamford

    Dire blood shortages are forcing doctors in Connecticut to delay blood transfusions for those who need them.

  • Hate digital clutter? Here's how to perform a clean sweep on your smartphone

    Just like a messy house can cause many a meltdown, digital clutter is a source of major anxiety. Jennifer Jolly shows you how to ease yours.

  • ‘The system took my brother’: family demands answers in LA jail death

    After Jalani Lovett, 27, died in solitary confinement, his mother wants the sheriff’s department to be held accountable: ‘They have no regard for human life’ Jalani Lovett’s mother and siblings have been fighting for months to get basic information about his death. Photograph: Courtesy of the family The family of Jalani Lovett, a 27-year-old who died in a Los Angeles jail last year, is demanding that the county sheriff’s department be held accountable and authorities release more information abo

  • Snow for the Plains on Friday, then massive weekend snow for the South and East

    Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams of the Weather Channel breaks down the forecast for snow starting in the Plains on Friday and continuing to the South and East this weekend.

  • Taiwan semiconductor beats Q4 targets, stocks jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Taiwan Semiconductor stock is rising after the company reported Q4 earnings.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on quite an exciting ride since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race. Investors expected Novavax to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization in the first half. Novavax has since resolved its production issues and today is on track to apply for U.S. authorization in about a month.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Headed for Its Biggest Drop of the Year

    Alibaba stock has been on a tear to start the year, but its two-day winning streak looks like it’s about to end. Alibaba stock has risen in five of the year’s eight trading days including a two-day winning streak as investors sold U.S. tech titans and looked for alternatives elsewhere. Alibaba stock was off 3.2% at 10 a.m. in U.S. trading, which would be its largest decline since falling 3.4% on Dec. 31.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 undervalued stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. The world is experiencing innovation and change at a rate never seen before. After the Covid […]

  • Ford Market Value Tops $100 Billion on Surging Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s market value topped $100 billion as investors bet on the 118-year-old automaker’s prospects in the dawning electric age.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectFord shares rose as much as 3.5% to

  • AMC CEO Says He’s Done Selling Stock After Unloading Another $7 Million

    AMC Entertainment Chief Executive Adam Aron sold another $7.1 million shares of the movie theater giant this week, and said he’s done selling the stock. “Back in August, I said that at age 67 I’d sell some AMC shares toward year-end, all trading decisions out of my hands, under guidelines of a Chase 10-b-5-1 plan spread over 3 months,” Aron said on Twitter. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment (ticker: AMC) on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.

  • These S&P 500 stocks have cratered, but analysts think 12 can turn it around with rebounds of up to 70%

    DEEP DIVE A period of high inflation and rising interest rates has taken out shares of companies with rich valuations. Then there’s the stubborn coronavirus, with variants raising infection rates and causing stocks in travel-related industries to crash after they staged partial recoveries.

  • 12 Best Dow Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best Dow stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the Dow Jones market index, go directly to the 5 Best Dow Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted […]

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive … than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.