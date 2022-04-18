U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Dynamic Technologies Group announces Amendment to Senior Lender Agreement

Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • ERILF
Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.
Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

TORONTO, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) (“Dynamic”, “Company”, “we” and “our”) announces that it has executed an amendment to its loan agreement with its senior lender to extend the due date of the principal repayment in the amount of USD $10.4 million from April 15, 2022 to the earlier of: (i) May 31, 2022, and (ii) 10 business days after the date on which the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the governmental authorities in Shanghai, China that are currently in effect and preclude the strategic investor from initiating international wire transfers are lifted.

Guy Nelson, Dynamic’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said; “The Shanghai lockdown is unprecedented and unforeseen and it required the Company to get this short term loan extension to allow the Company to retire its senior, short term debt with strategic debt and private placement equity announced April 12, 2022. I am confident that the City of Shanghai lockdown will ease and its banks reopen for business before May 31, 2022.”

About Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

Dynamic is a world leader in the design engineering, production, and commissioning of iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry and popular tourist destinations. Dynamic leverages its world class, media-based attraction products and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. The Company also applies its engineering integration and problem-solving skills on special projects in diversified industries such as alternative energy and large optical telescopes and enclosures.

Dynamic’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DTG. For more information about the Company, visit www.dynamictechgroup.com or contact:

Guy Nelson

Allan Francis

Executive Chair & CEO

Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration

Phone: (416) 366-7977

Phone: (204) 589-9301

Email: gnelson@dynamictechgroup.com

Email: afrancis@dynamictechgroup.com

Reader Advisory
This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Dynamic’s business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans’’, ‘‘expects’’ or ‘‘does not expect’’, ‘‘budget’’, “booked”, ‘‘scheduled’’, “positions”, ‘‘estimates’’, “forecasts’’, ‘‘intends’’, ‘‘anticipates’’, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may’’, “may be”, ‘‘could’’, “should”, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘might’’ or ‘‘will’’, ‘‘occur’’ or ‘‘be achieved’’. Such statements include statements with respect to: (i) the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the governmental authorities in Shanghai, China that are currently in effect and preclude the strategic investor from initiating international wire transfers will lifted; and (iii) the expectation that the Company will complete a debt and/or equity transaction with the strategic investor to retire its senior debt. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Dynamic believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Dynamic’s expectations as of the date hereof, and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


