DynamiCure Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Peter Lasky as its First Chief People Officer

Appointment strengthens senior leadership team as company advances its first candidate into the clinic and prepares to expand its pipeline with a focus on immuno-normalization

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynamiCure, a private biopharmaceutical company translating pioneering immuno-normalization insights into a pipeline of innovative therapeutic antibody candidates, today announced the appointment of Peter Lasky to the position of Chief People Officer. In this role, Mr. Lasky is leading all human resource-related functions, with a key focus on innovation and collaboration, as well as talent acquisition, leadership development, diversity, inclusion, and ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance).



“Peter brings extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having served as a key member of executive teams building and maintaining robust cultures and engaged workforces,” said Oliver Rosen, MD, President & Chief Medical Officer of DynamiCure. “Having worked previously with Peter, I am thrilled to have him join us at DynamiCure and I have the utmost trust in his ability to help guide us through our evolution and growth as we continue to advance novel therapies for the benefit of patients with a wide variety of cancers and auto-immune disorders.”

Mr. Lasky also commented on the news: “I’m very impressed with the DynamiCure team and all they have accomplished, and I’m honored to have been appointed their first Chief People Officer. This is a key inflection point for the company, as we are poised to begin clinical development of our lead candidate, and I look forward to sustaining the passion that has driven the team so far and to advancing our mission to help patients with significant unmet medical needs.”

Most recently, Mr. Lasky served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and, prior to that, held similar positions at Wave Life Sciences, Sekisui Diagnostics, and Shire Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, he also served in leadership positions within human resources at AstraZeneca, Millipore Corporation, and Genetics Institute. Mr. Lasky has served on many advisory boards and committees within the industry, including the National Science Foundation, BIO, and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (now MassBio). He holds a BS in Industrial Management from SUNY Plattsburgh.

About DynamiCure

DynamiCure is employing a platform-agnostic approach to discover and develop therapeutics designed to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune disease. We are driven by science and passionate about advancing patient care, translating pioneering new insights on immuno-normalization into a pipeline of innovative candidates with first-in-class and best-in-class potential. Since our founding in 2019, we have identified and obtained exclusive global rights to several novel targets and are rapidly advancing into the clinic both monoclonal and bispecific therapeutic antibody candidates. For more information on our capabilities, programs, and team, please visit www.dynamicure.com.

