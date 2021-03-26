U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6670
    +0.5060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,580.33
    +1,983.99 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·21 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR") ("EMPR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering; New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus – Unit Offering

Effective February 4, 2021, the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated February 4, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's prospectus supplement dated March 18, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Prospectus Supplement offering occurred on March 25, 2021, for gross proceeds of $15,752,500 (including partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option).

Underwriters:

Red Cloud Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Mackie Research Capital Corp.



Offering:

31,505,000 units (including partial exercise of over-allotment option). Each unit consisting of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant.



Unit Price:

$0.50 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$0.75 per share to March 25, 2023.



Underwriter's Commission:

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $398,790 cash and 341,820 broker warrants;


Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $398,790 cash and 341,820 broker warrants;


Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $199,395 cash and 170,910 broker warrants


Each broker warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of C$0.50 until March 25, 2023.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Company granted to the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the securities issued. The underwriters exercised 1,505,000 option units at closing and have 30 days from closing to exercise the remaining portion of the over-allotment option.

For further details, please refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and news releases dated March 16, 2021, March 17, 2021 and March 25, 2021, all of which are filed on SEDAR.

New Listing – Warrants

Effective at the opening Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

15,752,500 warrants are issued and outstanding

Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$0.75 per share to March 25, 2023.





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

EMPR.WT

CUSIP Number:

292454113

The warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus offering of 31,505,000 units, (including a partial exercise of the over-allotment option), which closed on March 25, 2021. The underwriters have 30 days to exercise the remaining portion of the over-allotment option. An additional 1,497,500 warrants may be issued if the underwriters exercise the over-allotment option in full. Each unit consists of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.75 per share and will expire on March 25, 2023.

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: USD $0.28125
Payable Date: April 30, 2021
Record Date: March 31, 2021
Ex-dividend Date March 30, 2021

________________________________________

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Terrace Energy Corp. (the " Company ") (TSXV: TZR) announced on February 25, 2021, a proposed Plan of Arrangement (the " Arrangement "), pursuant to which its outstanding listed convertible secured notes (the "Notes") (Trading Symbol: "TZR.DB") will be exchanged for newly issued common shares of the Company on the basis of 20,000 Common Shares for each $1,000 of principal amount outstanding.

It is expected that the proposed Arrangement will be effective, at 12:01 am on April 1, 2021, subject to court and noteholders and claimholder approval.

The Company is seeking court and noteholders / claimholder approval on March 29, 2021.

In anticipation of the approval of the Arrangement, TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is implementing the following special trading and settlement rules:

The Notes will trade for cash on March 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

TRADE DATES

March 30, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 31, 2021

The Notes (TZR.DB) will be halted at open of market on April 1, 2021 and will be delisted at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

The common shares of Terrace Energy Corp. ("TZR") will continue to trade on a regular basis and will remain listed on the Exchange.

For more information, please see the Company's news release dated February 25, 2021 and the Company's information circular dated February 26, 2021 posted on SEDAR.

________________________________________

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT") ("WMD.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective March 9, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated March 8, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 35,937,500 units (the "Units") of the Company was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on March 12, 2021, for gross proceeds of $17,250,000 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering:

35,937,500 Units (includes 4,687,500 Units of underwriter's over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.60 until March 12, 2023.



Unit Price:

$0.48 per Unit.



Underwriter(s):

Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and INFOR Financial Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission:

An aggregate of $1,035,000 in cash and 2,156,250 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at an exercise price of $0.48 until March 12, 2023.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Pharmaceutical And Medicine Manufacturing" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Ontario



Capitalization:

up to 19,046,875 warrants created and authorized, of which 17,968,750 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

WMD.WT.A

CUSIP Number:

948525142

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated March 12, 2021 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated March 8, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 until March 12, 2023.

If, at any time after March 12, 2022 and prior to March 12, 2023 (the "Warrant Expiry Date"), the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.96 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 days of the occurrence of such event, provide written notice to the holders of the warrants and the warrant agent, supplemented by way of a news release, accelerating the expiry date of the warrants from the Warrant Expiry Date to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any unexercised warrants will automatically expire on the Accelerated Expiry Date in accordance with the warrant indenture.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated March 8, 2021 and news releases dated February 10, 2021, February 11, 2021, March 2, 2021 and March 12, 2021.

______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

KEON CAPITAL INC. ("KEON.H")
[formerly Prospero Silver Corp. ("PSL.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors March 15, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday March 30, 2021, the common shares of Keon Capital Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Prospero Silver Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


1,915,728

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

nil

shares




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

KEON.H

(new)

CUSIP Number:

491895108

(new)

________________________________________

21/03/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Mar. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,242,568 common shares at a deemed value of USD$0.66 per share; 34,375 common shares at a deemed value of USD$0.60 per share and 64,285 common shares at a deemed value of USD$0.70 per share, to settle an aggregate outstanding debt of USD$1,545,720.61.

Number of Creditors:

3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares






SQN Venture Income





Fund, LP

Y

USD$1,480,095.46

USD$0.66

2,242,568

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 10, 2021 and March 25, 2021.

________________________________________

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to two separate agreements:

  1. Pursuant to a purchase agreement dated March 12, 2021, between Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") and the Company, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in the DGC Ni-Cu-PGE property located in Afton Township, Ontario.

    As consideration, the Company shall issue 1,800,000 common shares to Teck.

  2. Pursuant to a purchase agreement dated March 8, 2021, between Paul Camilleri ("Camilleri") and the Company, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in the JPC Property in Clement Township, Ontario.


    As consideration, the Company shall issue 250,000 common shares and pay $13,000 to Camilleri.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 16, 2021.

________________________________________

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities:

43,478,261 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.115 per common share



Warrants:

43,478,261 common share purchase warrants to purchase 43,478,261 shares



Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.25 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees:

7 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee:

One finder received a commission of 2,064,217 common shares of the Company and 2,064,217 broker warrants to purchase 2,064,217 common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.25 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 26, 2021.

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« EAC »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 mars 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions:

43 478 261 actions ordinaires



Prix :

0,115 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

43 478 261 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 43 478 261 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,25 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs:

7 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission de 2,064,217 actions ordinaires de la société et 2 064 217 bons de souscriptions du courtier permettant d'acheter 2 064 217 actions ordinaires de la société au prix de 0,25 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 26 février 2021.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 12, 2021, and February 16, 2021:

Number of Shares:

15,000,000 shares (of which 11,450,000 are Brokered)



Purchase Price:

$1.00 per share



Warrants:

7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares (of which 5,725,000 are Brokered)



Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.30 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

83 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

307,500

[3 placees]



Agent's Fee:

Clarus Securities Inc. - $284,251.00 cash and 284,251.00 Broker Warrants


PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd. - $189,500.00 cash and 189,500.00 Broker Warrants


Haywood Securities Inc. - $284,250.00 cash and 284,250.00 non- Broker Warrants


Each non-transferrable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Unit at a price of $1.00 for a 36 (thirty-six) month period. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.30 for a thirty six month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2021:

Number of Shares:

6,820,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.31 per share



Warrants:

3,410,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,410,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

45 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Robert B Pease

Y

85,000

John Christopher Mitchell

Y

65,000

Robert T. Boyd

Y

65,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

736,000

[5 Placees]



Finder's Fee:

Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership: $54,070.20 cash; 174,420 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.41


Canaccord Genuity Corp.: $13,187.40 cash; 42,540 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.50


PI Financial Corp.: $12,834 cash; 41,400 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.50


Sprott Capital Partners LP: $1,860 cash; 6,000 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.50


Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.: $3,720 cash; 12,000 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.50


Haywood Securities Inc.: $5,580 cash; 18,000 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.50


Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at the prices noted above until March 12, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Ethos Gold Corp. ("ECC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 2, 2021 between the Company and Robert Carpenter, Jeffery Sundar, Robert Brozdowski, Daniel MacNeil and Alan Wainwright (the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the 2,228 hectare Fairchild Lake claim block located 65 km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario. (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $5,000 in cash payments on closing and issuing 1,500,000 shares over an eighteen-month period. There are no work commitments or royalties payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2021.

________________________________________

HIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD. ("HOCL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a definitive sale agreement ("Agreement") dated November 12, 2020, between the Company and Blue Sky Resources Ltd. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell certain oil and gas assets of the Company located in the Red Earth, Alberta, area. The Purchaser will provide the Company a total cash consideration of $2.0 million, subject to customary closing adjustments, in return for the Company's Red Earth production field and will further assume its associated liabilities.

In connection with this transaction, National Bank Financial Inc. will be entitled to a Success Fee equal to 1.5% of the Transaction Proceeds as defined in the Engagement Letter dated May 4, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 13, 2020 and March 25, 2021.

________________________________________

MOOVLY MEDIA INC. ("MVY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 22, 2021:

Number of Shares:

8,444,445 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.45 per share



Warrants:

8,444,445 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,444,445 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.62 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

58 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Robert Meister

Y

277,780

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

50,000

[1 placee(s)]



Finder's Fee:

Aggregate cash commissions of $101,995.58 and 226,656 finders' warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.62 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated March 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NATUREBANK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ("COO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the share purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective November 2, 2020 between the Company as seller and Forest Finest Consulting GMBH ("FFC"), whereby FFC has purchased from the Company the Company's remaining interest in FFC's outstanding shares (the "FFC Shares") in exchange for the payment (the "Share Purchase Price") to the Company of EURO 197,010.00 (being approximately CAD $295,515 at an exchange rate of CAD $1.50 to 1.00 EURO). The Agreement, and its material terms and conditions, were first announced on November 5, 2020.

Further information on the transaction is available in the Company's News Releases dated November 5, 2020 and January 29, 2021

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:39 a.m. PST, March 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PALEO RESOURCES, INC. ("PRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 132,474,848 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per common share to settle outstanding debt for US$2,096,618.63 (approximately CDN$2,649,496.96).

Number of Creditors:

2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

perShare

# of Shares

Paul Patrick Black Heritage Trust

Y

CDN$1,324,748.48

$0.02

66,237,424

Roger S. Braugh, Jr.

Y

CDN$1,324,748.48

$0.02

66,237,424

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:28 a.m. PST, Mar. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 19, 2021:

Number of Shares:

1,400,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

1,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

6 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
SX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 184,615 shares at a deemed price of $0.195 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 5, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:01 a.m. PST, Mar.26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

BLACK LION CAPITAL CORP. ("BLC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Filing Statement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated March 19, 2021, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletin dated November 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/26/c3678.html

Recommended Stories

  • BOE Flags Risk of Illiquidity in Fragile Government Bond Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England flagged instances of illiquidity as a broader risk to the financial system after a rout in some government bond markets pushed yields higher.The comments in a routine assessment of threats to the financial system indicate concerns at the central bank that Governor Andrew Bailey has sought to play down. The bank’s Financial Policy Committee found that vulnerabilities in the market remain almost a year after they first emerged during a rout at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.In recent appearances, Bailey has said that while officials are watching a surge in bond yields carefully, so far they viewed it as consistent with an improvement in economic outlook. The summary of the FPC’s March 18 meeting agreed with that assessment, but also highlighted risks to liquidity that were exposed by the sell off in debt markets in March 2020.“In February, the fragile nature of liquidity in some government bond markets had been evident during a period where advanced economy government bond yields had risen markedly,” the BOE report said. “The FPC judged that recent experience showed the fundamental vulnerabilities in market functioning that had been exposed during the ‘dash for cash’ remained and could amplify any further repricing.”The central bank noted recent weak demand from non-dealers at U.S. Treasury auctions after a disastrous sale last month that helped push yields to a higher plane. Bonds have sold off around the globe in recent weeks, pushing U.K. yields to the highest levels since before the pandemic.The European Central Bank confronted the shift with a vow to speed up its own asset purchase program. BOE officials gave tacit approval to the increase in yields, declining to intervene in the market in their last decision on monetary policy on March 18.BOE policy makers also discussed:How online shopping and working from home will change the structure of the economy.The panel saw risks from weaker earnings prospects and insolvencies that are likely to rise from their current very low levelsThe FPC released details of previous discussions about the implications of a disorderly Brexit for open-ended commercial real estate funds. The group had been briefed that some may have to be suspended, as they were after the 2016 referendum, but opted to keep this out of the record until after the transition in case the comments themselves increased the riskRead More:Near-Disaster in U.S. Treasuries Lights a Fresh Fire for ReformGlobal Bond Rout Gains Steam Led by Treasuries in Flight to CashFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Things Just Keep Getting Worse for Hedge Funds as Long Bets Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- In a year when mutual-fund stock pickers are shining, their hedge-fund counterparts are bleeding.After being burned during January’s retail-driven short squeeze in stocks such as GameStop Corp., now hedge funds are feeling the pain on the long side as well. A basket of the 50 most-popular stocks has fallen this month, while a group of the 50 most-crowded shorts gained, dealing a double blow to performance, client data compiled by Morgan Stanley’s prime brokerage unit show.As a result, the long-short spread, a measure of the industry’s above-market returns, or alpha, has worsened after a brief recovery in February. Down almost 11% since the end of December, hedge funds’ alpha is heading for the worst year since at least 2015.While Morgan Stanley didn’t identify any specific stocks, the latest hedge-fund filings shed some light on what positions may have added insult to injury. Churchill Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, and internet stocks like Twitter Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. were among their favorites at the start of this year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. These stocks are down more than 20% this month as rising yields sparked a sudden selloff in speculative names and richly valued technology shares.“The market keeps shifting every few days or every week,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist for Charles Schwab & Co. “In many cases, hedge funds tend to be -- not all of them -- but they’re often momentum traders,” he added. “As soon as something starts to get momentum, it suddenly reverses and they get caught on the wrong side.”The weak showing contrasts with mutual funds that just had one of their best starts to a year in a decade. Large-cap active funds beat their benchmarks by an average of 2 percentage points in the first two months of 2021, according to Bank of America.Read more: With Tech Oligarchy Shaken, Active Funds Are Having a Great TimeThat comparison isn’t strictly apples to apples, though. Hedge funds are evaluated on their most concentrated bets, while mutual funds are judged by the performance of all their holdings. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that professional speculators are doing poorly, at least going by client data at Morgan Stanley.It’s a rare blunder for an industry that’s historically been good at picking stocks. Their alpha from crowded longs and shorts stayed positive in most of the previous six years, averaging more than 5%, Morgan Stanley’s data show.“Unlike the pain seen back in January which came almost entirely from the short side, longs are now the ones weighing most heavily” on returns, Morgan Stanley wrote in the note. “Performance has been challenging over the past few weeks, with most strategies capturing little upside in the first half of March, and now capturing much of the recent downside.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Kiwi Pressured after NZ Government Closes Tax Loopholes

    New Zealand introduced a raft of measures to cool its red-hot housing market after housing affordability fell to its lowest ever.

  • Volkswagen to seek dieselgate damages from former CEO, Audi boss

    Volkswagen will claim damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over its diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said on Friday, trying to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis. The German company said that following a far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn and Stadler had breached their duty of care, adding it had found no violations by other members of the management board. Winterkorn and Stadler have both denied being responsible for the scandal.

  • Biden Order Hits Private U.S. Prisons’ Credit Ratings

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, private U.S. prison companies have faced scrutiny from social justice advocates, politicians and investors. Now that the Biden administration is severing the federal government’s ties, the industry’s creditworthiness is taking a hit.On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings lowered its credit ratings on Geo Group Inc. and CoreCivic Inc. -- the nation’s largest operators of private detention facilities -- citing growing questions about the outlook for the companies’ profits and concerns over their ability to refinance debt. A few hours later, Moody’s Investors Service took similar actions on both companies.The review was prompted by President Joe Biden’s executive order in January that instructed the Department of Justice not to renew contracts with private prisons. These deals accounted for about 27% of Geo’s revenue and 24% of CoreCivic’s revenue last year, according to S&P.“The controversial topic of human rights, combined with evolving public sentiment and policy views on criminal justice reform, expose privately operated criminal detention facilities operators to ongoing social and governance risks,” S&P said in a report.From S&P, Geo suffered a two-notch downgrade to B, a junk rating five steps below investment-grade, in spite its having sold a convertible bond last month. S&P said the company may struggle to refinance $1.7 billion of debt maturing in 2024 and warned that it may cut the company’s rating further over the next 12 months if Geo doesn’t make progress in lowering that risk.CoreCivic, which has already begun diverting cash flow to debt repayment, saw a more modest one-notch downgrade from S&P to BB-, or three levels below investment grade. S&P said the company’s $1 billion of debt maturing by mid-2023 is manageable if the company continues on its debt paydown path.Moody’s lowered Geo’s rating to B2 and CoreCivic’s to Ba2, or five and two notches into junk, respectively. It said that while the private prison industry could transform itself by selling or leasing detention facilities rather than operating them, the outlook for federal agency contracts remains uncertain.Geo’s bonds maturing in 2024 have been trading at around 80 cents on the dollar, while CoreCivic’s notes due in 2027 last traded at 89 cents on Tuesday, according to Trace.Both companies have seen their financing options dwindle in recent years, after major investment banks pledged to cut ties with private prison operators and as money managers face increased pressure to incorporate environmental, social and governance criteria into their investment selection.(Updates with Moody’s rating actions in second and seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • L Brands hikes guidance as stimulus checks fuel demand for lingerie, candles and hand sanitizer

    L Brands for the win in the first quarter.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn positive, shaking off earlier declines

    Stocks turned slightly positive Thursday afternoon, with the three major indexes reversing earlier losses.

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.

  • Here’s What Could Be Next for China’s Wrath as European Retail Feels the Pressure

    The boycott of Western retail plays for their pledge not to use Chinese cotton allegedly produced with forced labor has sent a shock wave through European stock markets.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

    Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). What Happened: The Jefferies analyst said on Yahoo Finance Live that tech is “off limits right now” as investors put more money into travel and airline stocks amid hopes of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the analyst, valuation combined with the tech names could currently be frustrating a lot of investors. Thill said that compared to other companies in the tech sector, Facebook is a “cheap name.” “$15 of earnings power and a mid 20 [P/E] multiple on it, and you are at $350 to $375 on the stock. So you got a lot of upside still on Facebook. We like that,” the analyst added. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index showed a substantial recovery to end the day higher by 15.79 points or 0.1 percent at 12977.68, after tumbling 1.4 percent. The NYSE FAANG+ Index closed 2.3% lower. FAANG constitutes the stocks of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Facebook’s shares are up just more than 1% for the year-to-date period. Tech stocks that have underperformed so far this year include Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). Adobe’s shares are down almost 10% for the year-to-date period, while salesforce.com’s shares are down almost 8% and DocuSign’s shares are also down almost 10%. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $278.74. Read Next: Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years Latest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy Jan 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 YearsApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street rallies on strong recovery hopes

    The S&P 500 and Dow rose in a broad-based rally on Friday with technology, healthcare and financial stocks providing the biggest lift as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to deliver the fastest economic growth since 1984. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended a seesaw week higher as investors rebalancing their portfolios at the quarter's end continued to buy stocks that stand to benefit from a growing economy while they added some beaten-down technology shares. The Nasdaq also ended higher as less popular tech shares advanced, but the composite index posted its second weekly decline in a row.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • UK Man Ordered to Pay More Than $571M for Fraudulent Bitcoin Trading Scheme: CFTC

    The man solicited at least 22,190.542 bitcoin, valued at about $143 million at the time, from more than 1,000 customers worldwide.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for March 26, 2021

    The main trend is down. A trade through 1.1762 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. Taking out 1.1745 will reaffirm the downtrend.

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.

  • Cineworld Gets New Lending, Eyeing Perilous Path Post-Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Cineworld Group Plc said new lending and a U.S. tax refund will carry it to the end of the year even if its theaters remain closed, but spelled out plausible risks that cast “significant doubt” over its survival.London-based Cineworld announced a new $213 million convertible bond due 2025 alongside its full-year results. Paired with a U.S. tax refund, that provides liquidity through to the end of the year, and it added it has debt covenant waivers until June 2022. It will also seek shareholder approval to temporarily suspend its borrowing limit.Shares fell as much as 10.7% in early London trading. The stock has recovered in recent months with vaccination prospects after more than two thirds of its value was wiped off at the outbreak of the pandemic last March.The world’s second-largest cinema chain hemorrhaged money after a year in which its theaters were often closed or empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. It swung to an operating loss of $2.3 billion for the 12 months to Dec. 31 and wrote down its assets’ book value by $1.34 billion. It assumes admissions will return to 90% of 2019 levels by the end of 2021, but won’t recover to pre-Covid levels even through 2023.Watch: Mooky Greidinger of Cineworld Group Plc on Bloomberg TVIt also acknowledged the “existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt upon the group’s and company’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern,” if moviegoers return slower than it plans, for instance.“Our responsibility as a management is really to secure for any development that might happen,” said Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger in an interview with Bloomberg TV Thursday. “We really believe when we look at the vaccination situation in the U.S. and in the U.K. that business will be growing quite rapidly, May, June and July.”The company said Tuesday that it plans to open some screens as early as April 2 in its core U.S. market, and in the U.K. from May 17 in line with government guidance.(Updates with shares and CEO quote from third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m dating a married man. He made me the beneficiary on a $100K life-insurance policy. Could his wife sue to claim this money?

    ‘Although we both care greatly for each other, our relationship started as and remains a mutually beneficial one: money for me, companionship for him.’