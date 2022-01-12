U.S. markets closed

Dynamite Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Austin Powder Co. and EPC Groupe | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 53% of the growth will originate from APAC for the dynamite market. China, Australia, and India are the key markets for the dynamite market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The huge potential in different sectors of infrastructure development will facilitate the dynamite market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The dynamite market is expected to grow by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.53% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Dynamite Market
Attractive Opportunities in Dynamite Market

For more insights on the dynamite market- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dynamite Market Analysis Report by Application (Mining, Defense, Construction, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/dynamite-market-industry-analysis

Dynamite Market - Driver & Challenge
The dynamite market is driven by the shifting of mining activities to emerging economies. However, factors such as stringent environmental legislation may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This dynamite market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Dynamite Market - Revenue Generating Segment
The dynamite market share growth by the mining segment will be significant for revenue generation. There has been a shift of mining activities towards the emerging economies resulting in higher economic growth in these countries. The key factors responsible for this shift are rising commodity demand, advances in technology, higher prices of products, liberalized mineral policies, and privatization. Moreover, the increased demand for energy and growth of the manufacturing sector is driving the need for more minerals. Hence, the mining sector is shifting significantly in the emerging economies, which is driving the global dynamite market by the mining segment.

Some of key Dynamite Players:
The dynamite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Austin Powder Co.

  • EPC Groupe

  • Explosia as

  • Hanwha Corp.

  • Incitec Pivot Ltd

  • KGHM Polska Miedz SA

  • MAXAMCORP HOLDING SL

  • Oy Forcit Ab

  • Titanobel

  • Yara International ASA

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The dynamite market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Dynamite Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Mining - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Defense - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Dynamite Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Report

Related Reports:
Superhard Materials Market -The superhard materials market share is expected to increase by USD 990.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78%. Download a free sample now!

Ferrochrome Market -The ferrochrome market share is expected to increase by 2418.30 thousand tons from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.86%. Download a free sample now!

Dynamite Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.22

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Australia, Germany, Brazil, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Austin Powder Co., EPC Groupe, Explosia as, Hanwha Corp., Incitec Pivot Ltd, KGHM Polska Miedz SA, MAXAMCORP HOLDING SL, Oy Forcit Ab, Titanobel, and Yara International ASA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynamite-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-53-by-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-austin-powder-co-and-epc-groupe--17000-technavio-reports-301457193.html

SOURCE Technavio

